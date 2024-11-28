Disaster movies are one of the oldest subgenres in cinema and have long held a special place in Hollywood. The earliest recorded disaster film was the 1901 British short silent drama Fire! Disaster movies explore human deepest fears, from natural disasters, man-made disasters, epidemics/pandemics, shipwrecks, and airplane disasters.
Disaster movies differ as a subgenre from apocalyptic/post-apocalyptic movies, as the former’s central plot focuses on an impending or ongoing disaster. Over the years, these films have continued to captivate audiences with their thrilling depictions of survival against incredible odds. Since the turn of the 21st century, disaster movies have evolved with groundbreaking visual effects and storytelling. Here are the 10 highest-grossing disaster movies of the 21st century (from January 1, 2001).
10. Contagion — $136.5 Million
For the most part, Steven Soderbergh’s medical disaster movie Contagion didn’t get the accolades it deserved after its release in 2011. However, the movie received renewed popularity during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Contagion was inspired by the real-life 2002–2004 SARS outbreak and the 2009 flu pandemic. In Contagion, the movie opens with the death of Beth Emhoff (Gwyneth Paltrow), a businesswoman who unknowingly becomes patient zero after contracting the virus during a business trip to Hong Kong.
Contagion delves into the complexities of pandemic management, misinformation, and human behavior during a pandemic crisis. The movie stood out for its meticulous attention to scientific detail and eerily realistic portrayal of the pandemic’s ripple effects. As a foreshadowing of the COVID-19 pandemic, Contagion captured the fragility of global health and also the resilience of human determination. After its theatrical run, Contagion grossed $136.5 million against its $60 million production budget.
9. Into the Storm — $161.5 Million
The 2014 found-footage disaster film Into the Storm was considered by many to be one of the most realistic tornado films of the 21st century. However, the movie was a Box Office success despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. Into the Storm follows residents of the fictional town of Silverton as they face an unprecedented series of tornadoes that devastate their community.
The movie’s plot unfolds through the perspectives of storm chasers, town officials, and ordinary townspeople caught in the ensuing chaos. The movie starred Richard Armitage and Prison Break’s Sarah Wayne Callies. Into the Storm was produced on a $50 million budget and more than tripled its budget with Box Office earnings of $161.5 million.
8. Poseidon — $181.7 Million
Wolfgang Petersen’s 2006 action disaster movie Poseidon was based on Paul Gallico‘s 1969 novel The Poseidon Adventure. It became the third film adaptation of the book and starred Kurt Russell, Richard Dreyfuss, Josh Lucas, Emmy Rossum, and the late Andre Braugher. Poseidon is a natural disaster, high-stake thriller that follows a group of surviving passengers on a luxurious ocean liner after a massive rogue wave hits it on New Year’s Day. With a production budget of $160 million, Poseidon was considered a critical and commercial flop, having only grossed $181.7 million at the Box Office. However, judging by its Box Office earnings, it still ranks as the eighth-highest-grossing disaster film of the 21st century.
7. The Impossible — $198.1 Million
The Impossible tells the harrowing true story of a family’s survival during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, one of the deadliest natural disasters in history. The film follows a married couple, Maria (Naomi Watts) and Henry Bennett (Ewan McGregor), and their three young sons, Lucas (Tom Holland), Thomas (Samuel Joslin), and Simon (Oaklee Pendergast).
The family was vacationing in Thailand when a massive wave struck their island. Separated in the chaos, Maria and her eldest son, Lucas, struggle to survive against overwhelming odds as they are swept inland by the powerful water currents. The Impossible was a critical and commercial success, earning Naomi Watts her second Oscar nomination. The movie grossed $198.1 million against its $45 million budget.
6. Geostorm — $221.6 Million
The Gerard Butler-led 2017 Geostorm is a sci-fi disaster movie that follows Butler’s Jake Lawson character. Jake Lawson is a rebellious climate scientist and satellite designer. Geostorm is set in a world where global warming has led to severe natural disasters, causing nations to develop the “Dutch Boy,” a satellite network that stabilizes the climate by manipulating weather patterns.
When Dutch Boy malfunctions and causes catastrophic weather events, Jake Lawson is called back to prevent an impending global “Geostorm”— a series of unstoppable, planet-wide weather disasters. Geostorm was produced on a budget estimate of $120–130 million and grossed $221.6 million after its theatrical run. It was considered a Box Office bomb, losing Warner Bros. about $71.6 million.
5. Sully — $240.8 Million
The Clint Eastwood-directed 2016 biographical airplane disaster movie Sully chronicles the gripping true story of Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger (Tom Hanks). Sully is an experienced pilot who performed an emergency landing of UD Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River. The movie depicts the harrowing events of January 15, 2009, when both engines of the Airbus A320 failed shortly after takeoff from New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
With no power and limited options, Sully decided to land on the Hudson River. His decision saved the lives of all 155 passengers and crew on board. Despite being hailed as a hero by the public, Sully is plagued by self-doubt and pressure as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) proves his actions to ascertain they were the only viable solution. The 2016 Sully grossed $240.8 million against a budget of $60 million.
4. Twisters — $371 Million
The 2024 Lee Isaac Chung-directed Twisters was created as a standalone sequel to the famed 1996 classic film. The 2024 Twisters follows Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser traumatized by a tragic tornado encounter in her college years. However, an old friend and fellow storm researcher, Javi (Anthony Ramos), invited her to test an innovative storm tracking system in tornado-prone plains. Their team encounters the Tyler Owens-led (Glen Powell) team at the plains as they put aside their differences to catch and track a storm. Although it failed to outgross its predecessor, the 2024 Twisters was also a commercial success. It grossed $371 million against its $155 million production budget.
3. San Andreas — $474 Million
San Andreas (2015) centers around Raymond “Ray” Gaines (Dwayne Johnson), a skilled Los Angeles Fire Department rescue pilot. In San Andreas, the San Andreas Fault triggers a massive 9.1 earthquake that destroys Los Angeles and San Francisco. Ray embarks on a dangerous journey across California to save his family, who are caught in the wake of the catastrophic earthquake. In the movie, Carla Gugino and Alexandra Daddario played Dwayne Johnson’s wife and daughter. With Box Office earnings of $474 million, San Andreas is currently the third-highest-grossing disaster movie of the 21st century.
2. The Day After Tomorrow — $552.6 Million
Roland Emmerich’s 2004 science fiction disaster film The Day After Tomorrow is still considered one of the greatest disaster movies ever made. Unsurprisingly, with Box Office earnings of $552.6 million against a $125 million budget, it is the second-highest-grossing disaster movie of the century. The Day After Tomorrow delves into the catastrophic consequences of an abrupt climate change.
Its plot follows climatologist Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid), who warns the world about the rapid shifts in global weather patterns caused by global warming. As his predictions begin to materialize, a series of extreme weather events trigger a new ice age. Amidst the chaos, Jack Hall’s son, Sam Hall (Jake Gyllenhaal), finds himself stranded in New York City when freezing temperatures and massive tidal waves engulf the city. Jack embarks on a perilous journey to rescue his son as the world descends into turmoil in The Day After Tomorrow.
1. 2012 — $791.2 Million
Another of Roland Emmerich’s movies tops the list of the highest-grossing disaster movies of the 21st century. The 2009 epic sci-fi disaster film 2012 is a thrilling movie that imagines a world on the brink of collapse due to a series of apocalyptic natural disasters. 2012 follows Jackson Curtis (John Cusack), a writer and father of two, who learns that a series of catastrophic events linked to solar flare-induced instability in the Earth’s crust is set to devastate the planet.
As Jackson races to save his family, he learns that governments worldwide have secretly prepared for a doomsday scenario like what was to occur by building “arks.” With time running out, Jackson and his family embark on a desperate journey to reach these arks. 2012 also starred Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet, Thandiwe Newton, Woody Harrelson, and Oliver Platt. Released on November 13, 2009, 2012 grossed an impressive $791.2 million at the Box Office against its $200 million production budget. In addition to these highest-grossing disaster movies, check out the highest-grossing movies in the last decade.
