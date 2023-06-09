What The Cast Of Longmire Have Done Since It Ended

A riveting crime drama set in the heart of Wyoming, Longmire boasts an ensemble cast performing the enthralling stories of author Craig Johnson. The plot follows the life of Sheriff Walt Longmire as he navigates the challenges of law enforcement and his personal demons. The stunning cinematography showcases the natural beauty of Wyoming. It creates a visual backdrop that becomes an integral part of the storytelling.
Led by the incomparable Robert Taylor as Sheriff Walt Longmire, the cast brings authenticity to their roles. From Lou Diamond Phillips as Henry Standing Bear, Walt’s loyal friend, to Katee Sackhoff as Vic Moretti, each character adds layers of complexity. If you’ve been wondering what your favorite Longmire stars have been up to since the show wrapped up in 2017, look no further.
1. Robert Taylor – Sheriff Walt Longmire
Since he played the lead role, Robert Taylor has been involved in several film projects. Most notable is the role of Dr. Heller, a researcher, and deep-sea diver, in Meg, an action-horror film about prehistoric sharks wreaking havoc. He also played Captain Malone in the horror film Blood Vessel. His other appearances include Into the Ashes and the TV Series The Newsreader, which premiered in 2021.
2. Katee Sackhoff – Vic Moretti
Vic Moretti relocates to Absaroka County, assuming the role of deputy sheriff under Sheriff Longmire. With a formidable demeanor, Vic’s past hinders her ability to fully commit fully to a romantic relationship with Longmire. Since the end of Longmire, she portrayed Leslie Jocoy in the popular television series The Flash.
Additionally, Katee Sackhoff gained significant recognition for her portrayal of Bo-Katan, originally in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau decided to breathe life into Bo-Katan in the second season of The Mandalorian, inviting Sackhoff to reprise the character in live-action. Further showcasing her versatility, Sackhoff took on the role of Niko Breckinridge in the captivating sci-fi thriller series Another Life.
3. Lou Diamond Phillips – Henry Standing Bear
The Filipino-American actor played Walt Longmie’s closest confidant Henry. A world-class poker player, Philips has been busy since the end of Longmire. He played Gil Arroyo, an NYPD lieutenant in the procedural drama television series Prodigal Son. He portrayed Colonel Victor Taggart in the legal TV series Bull.
4. Bailey Chase – Branch Connally
As the Deputy Sheriff of Absaroka County, he is a determined and ambitious detective who has an on-again-off-again romantic relationship with Cady Longmire. Tragically, his character’s journey takes a devastating turn when he is unjustly removed from the force and ultimately meets a tragic end as he is murdered by his own father. Chase plays Cory Snyder in the biopic Walk. Ride. Rodeo. He has also appeared in the crime drama Queen of the South, where he plays Eddie Brucks in season 4, and the 2020 police procedural The Rookie.
5. Cassidy Freeman – Cady Longmire
Fondly referred to as Punk, she’s not only Sheriff Longmire’s daughter but also a lawyer and Branch’s girlfriend. When Henry’s arrest shakes things up, her career takes an unexpected turn. She becomes a public defender representing individuals from the reservation. As the series reaches its conclusion, Cady embarks on a transformative journey, choosing to follow in her father’s footsteps as sheriff. During her time on Longmire, Freeman had recurring roles on the television shows Doubt and NCIS: New Orleans. Her most recent appearance is in the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones, where she plays the lead character Amber Gemstone.
6. Adam Bartley – Archie “The Ferg” Ferguson
An earnest young deputy who often feels overshadowed by his more experienced colleagues. This somewhat socially awkward but dedicated deputy tirelessly strives to prove himself in the demanding field of law enforcement. Since his role in Longmire, Bartley has portrayed Carl Brown in NCIS: Los Angeles, Erik Doyle in Lucifer, and Duke in the heartfelt series This Is Us. Additionally, Bartley made an appearance as Byron in the acclaimed series Night Sky.
7. A Martinez – Jacob Nighthorse
A local Cheyenne businessman who stands for his people, during his time on Longmire, Martinez had recurring roles on the soap opera Days of Our Lives and the web series The Bay. Following the conclusion of the Netflix series, he made a guest appearance on Queen of the South. Martinez further expanded his repertoire with an appearance in an episode of Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop and the 2022 film Netflix live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender as Master Pakku.
8. Zahn McClarnon – Chief Mathias
Officer Mathias is a member of the tribal police force on the Cheyenne reservation. Often at loggerheads with Sheriff Longmire, Mathias proves to be a persistent thorn in his side. Alongside notable recurring roles on Westworld and Queen of the South, McClarnon has captivated audiences with his starring performances on AMC’s The Son. He also made memorable guest appearances in FX on Hulu’s Reservation Dogs and the Marvel series Hawkeye on Disney+.
9. Gerald McRaney – Barlow Connally
In the first four seasons of Longmire, Gerald McRaney plays an influential figure in real estate development with an insatiable greed and a thirst for both wealth and influence. Following his time on Longmire, McRaney has had notable recurring roles in NCIS: Los Angeles. He has also delivered several memorable performances as the benevolent physician, Dr. Nathan Katowski, on the critically acclaimed and beloved family drama, This Is Us. He also plays Eugene Monreaux in the TV series Filthy Rich.