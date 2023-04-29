The Mandalorian Season 3 finale saw the exciting conclusion to the story set up all season. The season itself has been pretty divisive among fans, with many complaints about its direction. Not to mention a pivot away from the titular character of Din Djarin. Along with what essentially revived the Star Wars franchise singlehandedly, the adorable Grogu.
But this redirection also abandons a crucial character arc for Din Djarin himself. Altogether, this is something that’s been set up from season one. Here’s a dive into this new twist and interesting turn of events.
Please note that the following will contain spoilers for seasons one and two, along with The Mandalorian season 3 finale.
Din Djarin’s Character Development From Season 1
When we first meet Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), known then as Mando, he’s a bounty hunter strictly following the ways of the Mandalorian Creed. One of the ways is by never taking off his helmet and showing his face to anyone. He also has an extreme mistrust of droids, something he deals with throughout the season.
By the end of season one, audiences find out that Din was actually a young human who was on Mandalore during the Great Purge. That’s essentially where the Empire lay siege to the planet. His parents were actually killed by Droids. The Mandalorians saved Din himself and adopted him as a foundling. Thereby explaining his mistrust of droids and his strict loyalty to the Mandalorian Creed.
His character developed further in the Season 1 finale when, in order to treat a severe head injury, Din agrees to remove his helmet for IG-11, a droid whom he befriended earlier. This was important as it showed the growth of the character due to his experiences. It also marks him becoming an adopted father to Grogu himself. However, The Mandalorian Season 3 finale seemingly undoes that.
The Mandalorian Continues Din’s Identity Crisis In Season 2
In season two, Din’s development continues even further. When he first meets Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackoff). She’s with her crew of other Mandalorians, and Din sees them take off their helmets. Despite the shock, Din and the audience learn that his Creed is actually that of some zealot Mandalorian faction removed from the larger culture. ‘ A child of The Watch’, they call him.
Throughout Season 2, his experiences with Bo-Katan and others cause Din’s no-helmet rule to soften. On a mission to infiltrate an Imperial facility, Din completely removes his Mandalorian armor and helmet to blend with other Imperials. Going from no one seeing him without it to an entire facility of bad guys is quite a drastic progression.
He takes it a step further in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, where he removes his helmet in front of Bo-Katan, other Mandalorians, and Luke Skywalker to bid Grogu a teary farewell. Clearly, the progression of his arc was moving in the direction of going from a blind follower of his faith to something more balanced and nuanced. From being forced to remove it due to circumstances to choosing to do it out of love for his adopted child. Din learns that his actions are more important than blindly following certain practices. This arc continues even more in the two episodes of The Book Of Boba Fett he appeared in.
The Book Of Boba Fett Precluded The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale
In the two episodes of The Book Of Boba Fett, featuring Din Djarin and Grogu, his evolution continued. When revealing to the leader of his covert, The Armourer (Emily Swallow), that he removed his helmet multiple times, Din was excommunicated from the Mandalorian clan. He was ‘Mandalorian no more’, according to her. His only redemption was to bathe in the living waters underneath the mines of Mandalore.
When The Mandalorian Season 3 premiered, it was all about Din making it a mission to find the mines and redeem himself. So it seemed like he would finally reconcile his childhood beliefs with his more recent experiences. However, since the finale was released, it seems like that story arc went nowhere.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Is Not Even About Din
With the entire Season 3 focusing on Mandalorians as a whole, things seem to veer away from Din and Grogu. Except for some scenes here and there, the Season wasn’t really about them. All the plot threads about Din coming to terms with his place in the culture seemed abandoned. Within 2-3 episodes, Din bathed in the waters and was Mandalorian again. No mess. No fuss. The story just moved on.
Even when the Armourer allowed Bo-Katan to remove her helmet as she walked in both worlds. Din’s adherence to the Creed, despite two seasons of exposure to contrasting ideologies, didn’t seem to go anywhere or have a satisfying conclusion. This could be because of potential behind-the-scenes rumors about Pascal not wanting to return to the role. That’s probably why the character took a backseat to Bo-Katan this season. However, if so, it’s tragic that something like that affected the story and character development of Din Djarin in this manner.
