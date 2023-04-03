10 Things You Didn’t Know About Gerald McRaney

American actor Gerald McRaney was born on August 19, 1947. Altogether, it’s evident that the star has had a long and successful career in both television and film. Some of his most notable roles on TV include Simon & Simon, Major Dad, Promised Land, and House of Cards.
Perhaps his most recent and most prominent role is on the TV show NCIS: Los Angeles, where he plays Admiral Hollace Kilbride. However, he’s also been in some pretty major films, including Focus and The A-Team. Besides his wholesome acting career, there’s a whole lot more to McRaney. Here are a few interesting facts.
10. Gerald McRaney Is A Cancer Survivor
Right off the bat, McRaney was an avid smoker for quite a long time. But, unfortunately, that habit cost him his health. He developed a tumor in his lung and had to undergo surgery. Of course, it’s unfortunate that the star had to go through the experience of developing a lung tumor. However, it’s positive to hear that he was able to find a silver lining in the situation and appreciate the little things in life more.
9. He’s An Outdoors Person
As messaged earlier, McRaney was born in Collins, Mississippi. Though he’s been in Hollywood for a handful of years, that hasn’t disconnected him from his Southern roots. The star is proud of where he’s from, and it shows in his lifestyle. For the most part, he enjoys spending time outdoors. He’s a fan of activities like camping and fishing.
8. He Auditioned To Play In The Dukes Of Hazzard
Back in the 1970s and 80s, The Dukes of Hazzard was a popular show. Well, Gerald McRaney came quite close to being a part of it. He tried out for the role of Luke Duke, but it eventually went to Tom Wopat. Nevertheless, McRaney appeared in a minor role in a 1979 episode.
7. He Worked With An Organization To Combat Drug Abuse
It’s admirable to hear that Gerald McRaney has been using his fame and influence to encourage responsible behavior. He’s a founding member of The Entertainment Industries Council for a Drug-Free Society. Altogether, that’s a great example of how he’s using his platform to make a difference.
During an interview, he highlighted the importance of responsible portrayal of substance use in media. The star believes that showing the consequences of harmful behavior can promote responsible behavior.
6. Gerald McRaney Used To Play Football
McRaney didn’t always dream of going into showbiz. In fact, he was a football player who only wound up in the industry because of a knee injury. Although the injury might have sidelined him from football, it eventually got him onto our screens.
5. He’s Been Married Three Times
McRaney wasn’t just married once, he got hitched a total of three times. His first wife was Beverly Root, then he went on to marry Pat Moran. Presently, the star is Delta Burke, and they’ve been together since 1989. The two met two years before their marriage, and it didn’t take long for them to hit it off. Though the couple doesn’t have any kids together, McRaney has kids from his previous marriages.
4. Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over The Star And His Wife
He may have taken the longer route to love, but it’s evident that McRaney and his wife are hopelessly in love. Fans call them an inspiration and absolutely love them. For instance, when the pair posed on the Emmy Arts Red Carpet, fans could not help showing their love.
3. Gerald McRaney Does A Lot Of Charity Work
Gerald McRaney is known for supporting a range of charity organizations. For instance, he has immense respect for the U.S. military and takes no opportunity to extend his support. He’s a known donor for the Wounded Warrior Project. He also visited troops during Operation Restore Hope in Somalia back in 1993.
2. His Brother Is An Actor Too!
Gerald McRaney isn’t the only actor in his family. In fact, his brother Buddy McRaney had a brief stint as an actor. He’s known for his roles in productions like Simon and Simon: In Trouble Again (1995).
1. He Has Won Many Awards
No doubt, Gerald McRaney is a credit to his industry. In fact, he was nominated for the Online Film & Television Association Awards three times. Even more, in 2007, he bagged an award for his role in Deadwood. He was also nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015 for his role in House Of Cards and in 2007 for Deadwood.
