50 Of The Best Pics From The ‘Dogspotting’ Group Where People Share Their Most Unexpected Encounters (New Pics)

Many of us played the game ‘Spot It’ as kids, where a friend would say ‘I spot something green’ and we had to guess what they saw. Similarly, there’s a Facebook group called ‘Dogspotting‘ where people share cute and heartwarming fluffy doggos that they’ve spotted.
There’s a heartwarming feeling when we stumble upon a dog by chance, making us happier and eager to grab our camera. If you need a mood lift, explore our latest compilation of moments when people unexpectedly came across and snapped a picture of a man’s best friend. Whether you’re seeking a daily dose of cheer or simply want to bask in the adorable aura of dogs being spontaneously awesome, ‘Dogspotting’ is the ultimate destination for all things paw-sitively delightful.
#1 My Coworkers And I Were Pleased By Sweet Ivy’s Presence Today At Work – She’s An Aussie Cross Border Collie. She’s Saying Cheese For The Photo!
Image source: Mary Schalken
#2 Couple Of Hard Working Sheepdogs From The Shetland Islands
Image source: Andrew Sugden
#3 Hopefully You’ll Forgive This Rulebreaking Post, But I Wanted To Take The Time To Thank Everyone In This Group For All The Wonderful Pictures That You’ve Been Posting. In The Last Month I’ve Lost My Dad, My Closest Cousin, And Today We Put Down Our Family Dog Radar (O’reilly) Due To Age Related Health Issues. Despite It Being A Difficult Time, Your Posts Have Given Me A Sense Of Joy And Escape That I Have Greatly Needed. You’ll Never Know How Much A Simple Snapshot Can Make A Difficult Time That Much More Bearable
Image source: Josh Aitken
#4 Me: What Kind Of Dog Is That? Dog Owner: He’s A Mutt – Little Husky, Malamute, German Shepherd…but Mostly Grey Wolf 🐺
Image source: Pooja Sawhney
#5 My Airbnb In The Heart Of Transylvania 🧛♂️🇷🇴 Comes With This 17 Year-Old Cutie
Image source: Alexis Bd
#6 I Noticed The Little Lady First… Then Her Cushion Wagged!
Image source: Jade Farrell
#7 On The Train From Oslo To Stavanger Norway. He Knows I Have Snacks
Image source: Diana Gies
#8 This Perfect Angel Came Into My Place Of Work Today And I Just Had To Ask For A Picture
Image source: Julia Alexander
#9 Double Trouble In The Coney Parking Lot
Image source: Alec Shapiro
#10 Himalayan Good Girl Wants A High Five
Image source: Eli Maddock
#11 These Two Rescue Babies Came Into My Work Today I Could Barely Function
Image source: Juli Paul
#12 When I Walk My Dog Every Day We Usually See The Nose On Top Stick His Little Face Out Of His Fence In His Yard As We Walk By, But Today We Got An Extra Hello!
Image source: Kelsey Waara
#13 Laying In A Gorgeous Secluded Beach In Croatia, And This Guy Suddenly Comes & Cools Himself Down In The Sea Water 🏖️ Probably The Best Dog Spotting I’ll Ever Get 😍
Image source: Katie Matthews
#14 Hi My Name Is Ela
Image source: Patrissia Miranda
#15 Squishy Boy
Image source: Betsy Walker
#16 Announcement On Southwest Flight: “Uh, It Appears Someone Has Lost A Dog,” Followed By This Flight Attendant And Friend
Image source: Jerry Gidner
#17 Look At This Cutie Smiling. She Found A Flower
Image source: Roy Console
#18 Just A Beautiful Girl Living Her Best Life In Skiathos, Greece
Image source: Catherine Hâf
#19 There Are Five Dogs And One Cat On Our Flight! Best Plane Ride Ever
Image source: Brittany Cekola Hamann
#20 This Lovely Gentleman Ran A Race With Me This Morning!!
Image source: Emily Cleland
#21 Met 10 Week Old Baby Maple Today In Portland, Me
Image source: Jocelyn Nerney
#22 Car Dog Spotted In Asheville, North Carolina
Image source: Katie Judd
#23 Went To The Local Market And There’s These Beautiful Puppys Going For A Outing
Image source: Mason Lima-jones
#24 One Mcbark Please
Image source: Alice Oldcorn
#25 I Live In A Neighborhood With A Lot Of Dogs.. But This Duo Is Possibly The Best Thing I’ve Ever Seen. New Life Goal
Image source: Steph Singer
#26 Two Noses Were Spotted That I Really Wanted To Boop
Image source: Kaytlynn Banta
#27 Spotted: One Very Happy Cloud On The Tram😄☁️
Image source: Mitsy Harrison
#28 What A Good Pup!
Image source: Dottie Charpentier
#29 Blue Came In To My Work With His Mom Today 😭 Look At That Beauty
Image source: Juli Paul
#30 Today I Met Elvis. He Is 10 Months Old And Is Very Soft. 10/10 Would Pet Again
Image source: Jessica Lyme
#31 My Friend Sent Me This Pic And My Heart Melted Right Away
Image source: Lilla Vásárhelyi
#32 Ive Been Gifted With The Coolest Dog Spotting On My Bday Edit: Ive Never Won So Many Awards In My Life Wow Thanks And Thanks For The Birthday Wishes As Well!:)
Image source: Saem Cho
#33 A Dashing Dutch Doggie Enjoying The Finally Nice Weather (Look At Those Fuzzy Toes)
Image source: Arielle Dineen
#34 Spotted The New Girl At The Local Liquor Store- I Am Going To Be Buying A Lot More Wine…
Image source: Laura Jean
#35 Waiting To Get My Car Serviced. This Is Koko, She Works The Front Counter And Her Mom’s Desktop Photo Is Also Of Her. 10/10 Employee Of The Month
Image source: Jennifer Ko
#36 Very Happy Doggy Spotted On The Bullet Train From Busan To Seoul. Couldn’t Stop Staring At Me The Whole Way But It’s Lovely Smile Made The Whole Journey Better
Image source: Finn Goddard
#37 Closing The Post. I Appreciate All Of You Who Saw The Joy In This Great Gentle Giant. Unfortunately, Too Many People Are Judging His Human Because He Needs A Grooming And I Don’t Have The Heart For The Negativity. My Old House Was Being Sold Again. The Owners Invited Us Over To See The Changes They Had Made. When We Arrived, I Met This Massive Pyrenees X Shepherd. He Must’ve Been 150lbs At Least. 10/10 For Being A Gentle Giant. Lucky Me For Having The Right Shirt On To Take This Photo
Image source: Mo Terry-Carleton
#38 A Contemplative Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever In The London Borough Of Hackney
Image source: Grégory Romain Murphy
#39 Loooooong Snoot
Image source: Snoopa Gee
#40 Missy Spotted At The Bank 😭 The Teefy Smile
Image source: Juli Paul
#41 Spotted This Fantastic Boi In The Shop Window On My Way Home Yesterday, Had To Photograph Him
Image source: Thomas Llewelyn Jones
#42 Im Bored 😴
Image source: Patrissia Miranda
#43 I Had The Honor Of Meeting This Absolute Fuzzball This Afternoon, A Beautiful And Friendly 11-Week-Old Newfoundland. Already Extremely Sociable And Made A Rainy Day Stroll Even Better
Image source: Emma Silverstone
#44 Jake The Farm Hand Who Doesn’t Know How To Herd But Is 100/10 The Sweetest Boy
Image source: Madison Grace
#45 Another Beautiful Ferry Pup
Image source: Christine Mallard
#46 Willie, 5 Month Old Golden Retriever. He’s Visiting New York From Miami. Park Avenue In Manhattan. 8/5/23
Image source: Gail H. Klein
#47 He’s Just Trying To Make It Through The 5:00 Rush
Image source: Susan Marie
#48 Wee Mia Hanging Out In An Edinburgh Pub❤️🏴🍻
Image source: Jen Snell
#49 This Is Hudson, A Goodboi I Met At Porchfest. Doesn’t This Face Say “Love Me”? I Just Wanna Boop His Little Snoot (But I Didn’t). 100/10 Would Scritch Again
Image source: Jeannine Ameduri
#50 Get In Loser, We’re Going Shopping
Image source: Wednesday Watson
#51 Quilt Store In Downtown Golden, Colorado. Thought They Were A Rug And Almost Tripped Over Them Walking Into The Store
Image source: Aleeta Love
