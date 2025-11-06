Woman Finds It Unfair She Has To Look After Hubby’s 4 Kids Every Weekend, Rethinks Marriage

Being a stepparent isn’t exactly a walk in the park; it takes a lot of adjustment from each person before anyone feels comfortable. Sometimes, though, things might continue to be overwhelming for a while, which can signal that the relationship may not be working out.
This is the situation a woman found herself in after spending every weekend looking after her husband’s four children. She used to look forward to a quiet two days when her child went to her dad, but instead found herself having to be a babysitter to her stepkids.
More info: Mumsnet
Stepparenting might feel like a huge responsibility, but it can eventually be simplified with the help of teamwork and partnership
Image credits: Elina Fairytale / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The poster explained that she used to get free time when her kid went to her dad’s home every weekend, but now she feels forced to babysit her stepkids
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
She mentioned that even though her husband helped out a bit, she was the one who had to clean up after the kids and take care of all their needs
Image credits: Sarah Chai / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The poster felt resentful of her husband’s ex, who got to enjoy her time off from childcare, whereas she was stuck doing it all week with no break
Image credits: stepparent55
The stepmom’s bitterness about having to look after her stepkids every weekend made her feel intense regret about marrying a man with children
As the poster mentioned, she had to spend the entire week looking after her own child, and then when her daughter went to her dad’s, the OP’s weekends would go by with her babysitting her husband’s kids. This left her feeling drained and like she wasn’t able to get any kind of free time for herself, which was something she really needed.
According to experts, this kind of adjustment period is to be expected when it comes to stepparenting. It usually takes both the kids and adults at least two years to get used to each other’s routines and needs. Until then, they might experience a lot of rough patches because the family is still trying to understand its new members.
Even though the OP had been dealing with this arrangement for a year, she still felt that it was extremely unfair that she was saddled with parenting duties even on weekends. Since her husband was extremely busy, he could only help out a little bit, and she had to do the lion’s share of household and childcare tasks.
It might seem like since the husband is out of the house so much, his new wife should just get used to caring for his kids all the time. Parenting professionals actually state that both the primary caregiver and the stepparent should divide their roles and responsibilities, and if there is an imbalance, it should be discussed early on.
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster also felt resentful about the fact that her husband’s ex-wife got to take a break from childcare and only had to look after her kids on the weekend. Meanwhile, the OP’s entire week went by with her doing household chores and caring for kids, especially when all four of her husband’s children came around.
It can certainly be difficult for stepparents to manage if the primary caregiver isn’t taking an active role in childcare. Many experienced stepmoms have pointed out that men often tend to find new partners who can look after their children, and they are then comfortable foisting all the responsibilities onto her.
This kind of unequal division of labor can cause stress and tension in a stepfamily, which is why psychologists state that such issues need to be addressed immediately. Couples in blended families need to put their relationship first and directly communicate their feelings and boundaries with each other.
If the OP talks to her husband about the stress and resentment she is facing for having to look after his children, he might be able to remedy the situation. If she doesn’t speak up, chances are, her bitterness might eventually take a toll on her marriage and mental health.
What do you think would be the right thing for the OP to do in a situation like this? Do let us know your honest thoughts.
People felt that the woman was wrong to feel resentful toward her husband’s ex and that she should actually be mad at her deadbeat partner
Follow Us