Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime Move’ Is Identified

by

The Australian police officer believed to have stopped the Bondi Beach attackers with what experts are calling a “once-in-a-lifetime s*ot,” has now been identified.

Detective Senior Constable Cesar Barraza, a 16-year police veteran, was filmed hiding behind a tree before opening fire with a handgun at two rifle-armed suspects from roughly 130 feet away. He was wearing standard detective attire and no body armor.

The revelation has added a human face to one of the most pivotal moments in Sunday’s antisemitic attack, which took the lives of 15 people.

His shots are believed to have downed 50-year-old Sajid Akram and seriously injured Akram’s 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, just moments later.

The cop responsible for stopping the gunmen behind the Bondi Beach Attack has been identified

Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified

Image credits: beauisaviking/X

Footage of the confrontation shows Barraza using a tree for cover as gunfire erupts around him, before he raises his handgun and fires toward the suspects. 

Law enforcement sources told the Daily Telegraph that the precision required for such a maneuver, under that level of stress, is almost unheard of.

“The second s*ot has astounded firearms experts,” one source said. “They actually can’t believe it.”

Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified

Image credits: Times of India

Police are still conducting ballistic analysis to formally confirm whether Barraza’s bullets were the ones that neutralized the attackers. Even so, his actions have already been widely credited with stopping further loss of life.

Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified

Image credits: hctelfih/X

The two suspects were armed with rifles and had already taken the lives of 15 people in what police described as a targeted antisemitic attack. Investigators later discovered the culprits’ vehicle contained improvised explosive devices and homemade ISIS flags.

As Australians learned more about the detective behind the shots, attention turned to Barraza’s background

Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified
Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified

He previously appeared on the Australian reality TV series The Recruits, which follows young officers at the start of their careers.

When asked on the show why he wanted to join the police force, Barraza answered without hesitation: “Because I hate crime.”

Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified

Image credits: Recruits

Sources told The Telegraph that even elite shooters would struggle to land accurate handgun shots at that distance, particularly against moving targets while under active fire.

“Hitting a steel plate at 130 feet with a pistol is a tough s*ot. Hitting a target that’s firing at people and moving is even more impressive,” a netizen wrote.

Another commenter added that doing so without body armor and with only minimal cover “takes dedication to others above all.”

Naveed Akram, the only one of the pair of shooters who survived, was charged with 15 counts of homicide

Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified

Image credits: Recruits

Naveed Akram, who survived the shooting, was rushed to hospital under police guard and later charged with 59 offenses, including 15 counts of homicide and one count of committing a terr*rist act.

Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified
Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified

Public praise has poured in not only for Barraza, but also for Ahmed Al-Ahmed, the unarmed civilian who earlier confronted one of the gunmen and wrestled away his firearm, as well as for other bystanders who attempted to intervene.

Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified

Image credits: michaldivon/X

“None of them had any reason to try and stop the carnage,” a reader said. “But they did it anyway.”

Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified

Image credits: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

As Bored Panda previously reported, Al-Ahmed is currently fighting life-altering injuries, and could potentially lose his arm.

Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified

Image credits: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

“He’s having multiple surgeries, he’s got five g*nsh*t wounds. It’s a serious injury, far more serious than has been reported,” Issa told The Australian

“At this stage, he says he has no feeling in his arm. I’m no medical doctor, but he said to me that it seems like one of the bullets may have hit a nerve.”

“This guy is very good!” Netizens were impressed by the detective’s accuracy

Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified
Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified
Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified
Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified
Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified
Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified
Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified
Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified
Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified
Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified
Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified
Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified
Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified
Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Beach Attacker With &#8216;Once-In-A-Lifetime Move&#8217; Is Identified

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
7 Hand-Drawn Paintings Showing My Obsession With Underwater “Monsters”
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
‘Foundation’ Is A Sci-Fi TV Show Too Good To Be This Underrated
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2024
CSI: Cyber
CSI: Cyber Review: Three girls want to be famous, Brody Nelson sues the FBI
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2016
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Most Memorable Childhood Stories? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Is the Show “Island Life” An Accurate Portray of Island Life?
3 min read
Feb, 27, 2019
50 Before & After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025