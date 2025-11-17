Hey Pandas, What’s Your Funniest Childhood Memory? (Closed)

Was it you that made something fun or someone you remember?

#1

When I was young growing up catholic my best friend and I went to confession. We were about 8. Patti told the priest she had committed adultery. Obviously he was confused and amused. After questioning her, she revealed she had dressed up in her mother’s clothes.

#2

i loooooved peppa pig when i was little. so i would imitate the accent a lot. one day my older brother locked me outside so when i got inside i did the same to him. “IT’S NOT FUNNY” he yelled, banging on the window. then in an accent identical to peppa pig, i said, “well, it is a BIT funny :)” that’s a story my mom tells a lot so i find it funny,

Patrick Penrose
