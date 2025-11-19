Hey Pandas, What Was Your Best Display Of Intelligence Ever?

Hope to see some good answers.
#1
I wouldn’t say best, but definitely the funniest. For the past few weeks in my Science class, we’ve been doing a unit on animal classification and endangered species. I’m a huge animal nerd, so I already knew everything we were taught.
Then, to review before the quiz, we played Jeopardy. The first question I got was something like “What is the world for a big change? Example, a Caterpillar to a Butterfly”. The entire class was stumped when I just busted out the word ‘Metamorphosis’. How does nobody know what Metamorphosis is?!
Anyway, my team won, obviously, I’m almost undefeatable when it comes to animal trivia.
(I’m not trying to brag, sorry if it seems that way)
#2
Ummm off the top of my head… i was at my youngest brothers baseball game. A couple young lads were playing with a baseball behind all the adults who’re watching the game. To add to the scene the plot goes field, fence, families/adults sat in folding chairs and blankets on a short row of flat grass then almost immediatly deep ditch with mud? Water? (Idk some mystery liquid) then the lads were playing past this ditch…
Later in the game i turned around and noticed the lads lost their ball in this ditch and none of them wanted to step in it and get wet so they were all just surrounding the ditch coming up with ideas.
I walk over, (like the cool teen i was 🫠) and basically just looked at the ball before walking back to my folding chair and using it as a crain claw to pick up the ball with ease.
The lads recieved their ball and i sat back down, but oml baseball mums will talk about anything cause they thought i was so smart for doing that 😭
Ps- my original plan was to golfers swing the ball out of the ditch but when i picked up my chair i noticed the way the “machanism” per say folded so u could pick up a decent sized object
#3
Traktor Pro 4.1.1 Crackeado é um software de DJ de nível profissional projetado para transformar a forma como os DJs criam, misturam e executam. Você descobrirá aquilo que simplesmente não é complicado. Quando os visitantes selecionam a opção de sincronização, os sons individuais são ajustados, dando-lhes oportunidade suficiente para experimentar a combinação. Os tratores seriam ainda mais profundos com uma experiência de usuário renovada que parece ser mais atraente visualmente dentro da escuridão.
https://activadorcrack.com/traktor-pro-crack-download/
#4
Traktor Pro 4.1.1 Crackeado é um software de DJ de nível profissional projetado para transformar a forma como os DJs criam, misturam e executam. Você descobrirá aquilo que simplesmente não é complicado. Quando os visitantes selecionam a opção de sincronização, os sons individuais são ajustados, dando-lhes oportunidade suficiente para experimentar a combinação. Os tratores seriam ainda mais profundos com uma experiência de usuário renovada que parece ser mais atraente visualmente dentro da escuridão.
https://activadorcrack.com/traktor-pro-crack-download/
Follow Us