Photographic Portraits Behind The Canvas By Luca Pierro

I started a new photographic project and I’d like to share it with you. The series is called “Photographic Portraits Behind The Canvas”.
Using a frame and elastic fabric I wanted to create photography that seemed like painted canvas. Once again, I tried to minimize the use of Photoshop. The result is truly amazing. The models look like paintings from the nineteenth century! I did some research and I think that this can be considered as a new technique in the world of photography. The series is still on process.
More info: luca-p.com | Flickr | Facebook
The “making-of”
