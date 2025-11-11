Photographic Portraits Behind The Canvas By Luca Pierro

I started a new photographic project and I’d like to share it with you. The series is called “Photographic Portraits Behind The Canvas”.

Using a frame and elastic fabric I wanted to create photography that seemed like painted canvas. Once again, I tried to minimize the use of Photoshop. The result is truly amazing. The models look like paintings from the nineteenth century! I did some research and I think that this can be considered as a new technique in the world of photography. The series is still on process.

The “making-of”

Photographic Portraits Behind The Canvas By Luca Pierro

