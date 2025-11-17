Hey Pandas, If You Could Go Back In Time And Show People One Thing From Current Day, When Would You Go And What Would You Show Them?

by

.

#1

I would show them the lotto numbers

#2

I’d go to June 1788.

I’d show the US Congress the statistics of school shootings and explain how some people interpret the second amendment. Perhaps suggest that they word things a little differently so their is no mistaking their intention with it.

#3

I would go to Salem and show them my laptop… lol 😏😏

#4

I’d go back 1,000+ years and show them my spice rack. And you thought salt was major? check out . . . Montreal Spice!

#5

I would go back to yesterday and tell myself the test answers.

#6

i would go back to the beginning of the world and show Adam and Eve the Bible and show them what they did to the world that way they wont do it
Have a good day! Jesus loves you

