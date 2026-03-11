Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)

by

Jenny-Jinya approaches the subject of death in a way that’s anything but ordinary. Her comics feature a kind-hearted Grim Reaper who gently guides animals through their final moments. Rather than inspiring fear, these encounters are filled with compassion and care. Many of the animals she depicts have been abandoned, neglected, or mistreated, yet Death is shown not as punishment, but as a peaceful release.

Through this perspective, the illustrator’s work goes beyond tales of loss or cruelty. She highlights the often-overlooked struggles animals endure, facing their pain honestly while still finding space for tenderness. Her Reaper doesn’t save them – he simply bears witness. The comics remind us of both the suffering in the world and the kindness that can exist at life’s end.

Scroll down to explore some of the most recent stories by this artist that we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | jenny-jinya.com | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | webtoons.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)

Image credits: jenny_jinya

Happy Halloween

Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)

Image credits: jenny_jinya

The Kitten

Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)

Image credits: jenny_jinya

Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)

Image credits: jenny_jinya

Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)

Image credits: jenny_jinya

Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)

Image credits: jenny_jinya

Christmas tale

Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)

Image credits: jenny_jinya

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Wait a Second, There’s a Fatal Attraction TV Show?
3 min read
May, 19, 2018
I Capture The Funny Reality Of Being A Dog Owner And Put It Into My Comics (25 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
My Cat Is Incapable Of Looking Calm
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Character Ever? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Incredible Images Of The Rare “Super Blue Blood Moon” That I Captured Yesterday Morning
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Your Wife Needs Meds”: Internet Gives Mom Reality Check After She Wanted To Raise Kids As Twins
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025