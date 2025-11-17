“Puberty Hit You Like A Truck”: These 50 Pics Of Men Before And After Beards May Show Just What You’ve Been Missing In Your Life (New Pics)

The effect of seeing a smooth-faced person come out from the shadows sporting a full-fledged beard is undeniable. Think about the first time we, as a society, saw what wonders a handful of tactically-shaped hair on Keanu Reeves or Chris Hemsworth can do to already charming features. And don’t get us started on George Clooney… Although, we still aren’t sure about Prince Harry (then again, it’s not totally surprising he was ordered to shave that ‘thing’ off his face).
Whether inspired by curiosity or the lack of razors, many men across the world have tried to see if their faces are suited to rock a sexy lumberjack look. Similar to leather jackets and Aviators, it’s definitely not for everyone. But when a guy pulls it off, the world has to see it as well. And with that, dear pandas, we present to you a handful of men who let testosterone do its magic and showed us their transformations from baby-faced to stubbly.
#1 Before And After I Lost Weight, Grew A Beard, And Started Modeling In My 30s
Image source: johnnyzli
#2 From 2014 To 2020. I Lost A Leg But Acquired A Beard. Starting To Feel More Positive And Optimistic Than Ever
Image source: stalnoypirat
#3 Beard vs. No Beard
Image source: brandonborsch
#4 Before And After
Image source: IamTomSays
#5 I Woke Up With A Hangover After The Article About My Personal Journey Went Viral Around The World. Before vs. After
Image source: gwilymcpugh
#6 A Little Less Weight And A Little More Beard. My Before And After
Image source: dustinkdkl
#7 Before And After. What Do You Think About My Transformation?
Image source: dave.vendetta
#8 Before And After UPS Lifted The Beard Ban
Image source: RatBastard57
#9 August 2014 vs. August 2018 Hard Work And Dedication. Passion, Not Aesthetics, Is The Best Motivation
Image source: filippomelloni
#10 My Girlfriend Told Me: “Puberty Hit You Like A Truck”
Image source: FlashTheorie
#11 Beardless And With A Beard
Image source: brendenbryant
#12 I Grew A Beard And Changed The Hairstyle. Small Changes Big Differences
Image source: Brownfudge27
#13 Today After A Long Time Of Insecurity With My Hair Loss, I Decided To Cut It All Off And Grow A Thicker Beard. I Recommend It To Anyone Who Needs A Boost In Confidence
Image source: Purplesnakeemi
#14 Still A Work In Progress But I Grew Myself A Chin
Image source: OWN1883
#15 I Lost Some Weight, Grew A Beard, And Feel Better Than I Have In My Entire Adult Life
Image source: mikencapo
#16 33-Year-Old Math Teacher Here. I Decided To Shave My Head Bald And Grow A Goatee After Months Of Being Insecure About My Receding Hairline
Image source: lonetroper
#17 Before And After I Grew My Beard. Only Two Months Apart
Image source: lil_nicker
#18 So Here’s My Identical Pose Before And After. Left Or Right?
Image source: beardarmor
#19 Beard Evolution. 8 Weeks After Shaving
Image source: cgferreira
#20 19-Year-Old vs. 20-Year-Old. Beard Has Been A Total Game Changer For Me
Image source: mxdusza
#21 Beard, Long Hair, And Gaining A Bit Of Weight Made All The Difference
Image source: RedSquirrelFtw
#22 I’m Never Going Clean Shaven Again. Before vs. After
Image source: Cottonsoft
#23 I Didn’t Think I Was Able To Grow A Beard, But I Did. Before And After
Image source: WinSomeDimSum
#24 Me Exactly 5 Years Ago vs. Me Today. I Grew A Beard, Lost Some Weight, And Got Confidence. The Decision To Grow A Beard 2 Years Ago Was A Major Win
Should the Viking let his magnificent beard grow longer?
Image source: valva-iama
#25 I Lost 230 Lbs And Gained A Beard To Cover Up My Turkey Neck Of Loose Skin
Image source: twiztedtrav
#26 Around 7 Months Of Growth And The Longest I’ve Ever Let It Grow. Not Sure If I’ll Be Able To Let It Keep Going During The Summer Or Not, But I Just Want A Big Viking Beard
Image source: Neat_Peak1878
#27 Here’s My 5 Months Progress. I Absolutely Love My Beard And Hair
Image source: Codeeena
#28 This Is Why I Don’t Shave
Image source: rukbukus
#29 The Joy Of Growing It Again
Image source: Paul_Cinnabunyan
#30 Where Would I Be Without My Beard?
Image source: Kooky-Warning
#31 I Lost Some Weight But, I Gained A Beard. First Time I’ve Been Under 200 Lbs Since I Was In My 20s. Loving The Beard Too
Image source: Beerbrewing
#32 Almost 3 Months After The Last Time I Shaved
Image source: StavitheNob
#33 Which Looks Better On Me? Before vs. After
Image source: Boring-Ad4355
#34 My Beard-Growing Journey. Month Zero To Nine Months
Image source: enfofan
#35 My Face And Beard Comparison Before vs. After
Image source: taylortrees
#36 Beard Or No Beard? Be Honest Please, Because I Want To Know The Cold Truth
Image source: Sulth
#37 Before And After. First Time Growing A Beard
Image source: reddit.com
#38 I’m 26 Years Old And First Time Growing A Beard
Image source: jay-b88
#39 I Had A Hair Loss But Acquired A Beard
Image source: lukeman3000
#40 Weak Chin? No Problem. Grow A Beard
Image source: Kkonabur
#41 My Beard Growth Pattern At 23 vs. 28 Years Old. It Just Shows That There’s A Hope Even For The Latest Of Bloomers
Image source: folklore
#42 7 Month Beard Progress. For All My Slower Growing Homies Out There
Image source: coltise
#43 Pandemic Beard
Image source: poonchinello
#44 I Was So Close To Getting Accurate Before And After Photos. 3 Months In
Image source: LoganMWells
#45 Before vs. After Of My Beard
Image source: GSP2973
#46 Just Let It Grow. 1 Year Ago vs. Today
Image source: Jack__Fearow
#47 I Used A Product For Hair Growth, And This Is The Result. Before Minox vs. One Year Of Minox
Image source: orfi95
#48 Before And After. Exactly 4 Years Apart
Image source: raytreflip
#49 Beard Or No Beard?
Image source: oldmatethegreat
#50 I Decided Two Years Ago To Let It All Just Grow Out
Image source: Toysolja13
