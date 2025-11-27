Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle

by

It’s normal for family to look out for you. What’s not normal, however, is when they use that as an excuse to interfere with your decisions and the way you live, even as an adult.

This Redditor found himself in exactly that situation. His brother and father disliked his girlfriend, calling her “low level,” poor, and a bad influence. They tracked his location, read his messages, and pressured him to end the relationship.

At the same time, they had no issue with him paying for many of their expenses. Feeling trapped and manipulated, the man turned to the internet to ask how to change his situation. Read the full story below.

The man was pressured by his family to end his relationship over claims that his girlfriend was “poor” and “low level”

Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle

Image credits: Ahmed Sheraz (not the actual photo)

Meanwhile, they had no problem living on his income

Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle

Image credits: Omar Lopez (not the actual photo)

Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle

Image source: AndreiDeiu

The author shared more details in the comments

Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle

Readers told him it was time to choose independence over pleasing his family

Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle
Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Guy Plots The Ultimate Retaliation Against His Neighbor Who Sued Him Over A Fence That Went 1.5 Inches Beyond The Property Line
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Crusadia Connected”, Chapter 12: Hero Form (23 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Crazy Stuff Have You Thought About Today? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Hey Pandas, If You Had Children, How Would You Name Them?
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, Can You Share The Best Iceland, Norway, And Scandinavia Trip Recommendations? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025