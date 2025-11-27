Family Calls Man’s Girlfriend “Low Level” And “Poor,” All While He Funds Their Entire Lifestyle

It’s normal for family to look out for you. What’s not normal, however, is when they use that as an excuse to interfere with your decisions and the way you live, even as an adult.
This Redditor found himself in exactly that situation. His brother and father disliked his girlfriend, calling her “low level,” poor, and a bad influence. They tracked his location, read his messages, and pressured him to end the relationship.
At the same time, they had no issue with him paying for many of their expenses. Feeling trapped and manipulated, the man turned to the internet to ask how to change his situation. Read the full story below.
The man was pressured by his family to end his relationship over claims that his girlfriend was “poor” and “low level”
Image credits: Ahmed Sheraz (not the actual photo)
Meanwhile, they had no problem living on his income
Image credits: Omar Lopez (not the actual photo)
Image source: AndreiDeiu
The author shared more details in the comments
Readers told him it was time to choose independence over pleasing his family
Follow Us