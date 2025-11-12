Iceland – Through The Lens Of A Hungarian Photographer

In 2016 I quit my job. I was a mechanical engineer in the Nuclear Power Plant in Hungary. I worked in the primer circle, around the reactor. But I wanted to be a landscape photograper.
My first trip in 2016 november – which I call Icelandic Adventures – changed my life forever.
More info: Facebook
Ice Cave (Photo of the Month 2017 February – National Geographic Hungary)
The Mothman Prophecies (Astro Photo of the Month 2017 February – National Geographic Hungary)
Stokksnes Sunrise
Diamond on the Beach
Vortex
On the Move
Seljalandsfoss by Night
When Magic happens
Kirkjufellfoss
Búdakirkja
Crashed Plane
Seljalandsfoss
Always on the Move
MoonRover
Wedding at Búdakirkja
The Deserted
Textures – The Wall of the Ice Cave
Ice Cave casual dress
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us