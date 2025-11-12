Iceland – Through The Lens Of A Hungarian Photographer

by

In 2016 I quit my job. I was a mechanical engineer in the Nuclear Power Plant in Hungary. I worked in the primer circle, around the reactor. But I wanted to be a landscape photograper.

My first trip in 2016 november – which I call Icelandic Adventures – changed my life forever.

Ice Cave (Photo of the Month 2017 February – National Geographic Hungary)

The Mothman Prophecies (Astro Photo of the Month 2017 February – National Geographic Hungary)

Stokksnes Sunrise

Diamond on the Beach

Vortex

On the Move

Seljalandsfoss by Night

When Magic happens

Kirkjufellfoss

Búdakirkja

Crashed Plane

Seljalandsfoss

Always on the Move

MoonRover

Wedding at Búdakirkja

The Deserted

Textures – The Wall of the Ice Cave

Ice Cave casual dress

Patrick Penrose
