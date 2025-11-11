New 3D Pencil Drawings by Ramon Bruin

by

Ramon Bruin, a self-taught artist from the Netherlands (previously written about here and here), is back once again with more of his realistic 3D pencil drawings.

In this highly talented man’s hands, a sheet of white paper and a regular pencil become powerful tools used to play eye tricks. It’s amazing how various animals and insects come to life through Bruin’s optical illusions. Bruin makes use of anamorphic perspective in his cool art, which creates the illusion that his images look life-like and 3D – from a certain angle. This approach gives the pencil sketches depth and realism when viewed from a certain angle, but when viewed from any other direction, the 3D drawings can look like ugly, amorphous blobs.

The 31-year-old freelancer, who graduated as a professional all-round airbrush artist from the Airbrush Academie, also runs an online art shop where his fans can buy the limited edition illusion drawings. Enjoy his 3D art by scrolling down below!

Source: JJK Airbrush | Facebook | Twitter (via: mymodernmet)

New 3D Pencil Drawings by Ramon Bruin
New 3D Pencil Drawings by Ramon Bruin
New 3D Pencil Drawings by Ramon Bruin
New 3D Pencil Drawings by Ramon Bruin
New 3D Pencil Drawings by Ramon Bruin
New 3D Pencil Drawings by Ramon Bruin

3D Pencil Drawings by Ramon Bruin (Part I)

New 3D Pencil Drawings by Ramon Bruin

3D Pencil Drawings by Ramon Bruin (Part II)

New 3D Pencil Drawings by Ramon Bruin

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The 100
All New and Returning Television Shows This February
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2017
Lady Grabs Teen’s Phone As He Takes Pic Of Her Backside, His Mommy Accuses Her Of “Manhandling” Him
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2025
Pregnant Lady Won’t Stop Crying After Son Says He Feels Neglected, Family Lashes Out At Him
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025
The 10 Best Spanish Netflix Series To Binge Watch
3 min read
Sep, 8, 2021
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 12-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2025
The Defenders Should Have United Against D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, Not Weaver’s Alexandra
3 min read
Aug, 17, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.