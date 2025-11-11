New 3D Pencil Drawings by Ramon Bruin

Ramon Bruin, a self-taught artist from the Netherlands (previously written about here and here), is back once again with more of his realistic 3D pencil drawings.
In this highly talented man’s hands, a sheet of white paper and a regular pencil become powerful tools used to play eye tricks. It’s amazing how various animals and insects come to life through Bruin’s optical illusions. Bruin makes use of anamorphic perspective in his cool art, which creates the illusion that his images look life-like and 3D – from a certain angle. This approach gives the pencil sketches depth and realism when viewed from a certain angle, but when viewed from any other direction, the 3D drawings can look like ugly, amorphous blobs.
The 31-year-old freelancer, who graduated as a professional all-round airbrush artist from the Airbrush Academie, also runs an online art shop where his fans can buy the limited edition illusion drawings. Enjoy his 3D art by scrolling down below!
Source: JJK Airbrush | Facebook | Twitter (via: mymodernmet)
3D Pencil Drawings by Ramon Bruin (Part I)
3D Pencil Drawings by Ramon Bruin (Part II)
Follow Us