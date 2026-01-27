Paint Consistency In Acrylic Pouring – How It Changes Your Results

In this first episode of my new acrylic pouring series, I explore one of the most important (and most misunderstood) aspects of fluid art: paint consistency.

I show how different stir sticks can change the way we perceive consistency, and how even small differences in thickness can dramatically affect the final result on the canvas.

For the demo, I create a feathery straight pour using a thicker paint mixture, working with primary colors, black, and white.

I also begin comparing Titanium White with my Pearl White mixture (coming in my next video), to see how different whites influence flow, opacity, and overall composition.

This series is an ongoing experiment with 6 paintings, all using the same color palette but different consistencies — to truly see how much consistency shapes the art.

Sometimes the paint flows.

Sometimes it resists.

And somewhere in between, the painting decides what it wants to become.

If you enjoy fluid art, acrylic pouring, and relaxed creative experiments, feel free to like, subscribe, and share your thoughts in the comments.

More info: youtu.be | Instagram

Image credits: Fiona Art

