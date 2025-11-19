30 Life Hacks That Feel Like They’re Unlocking Secret Levels IRL

One of the biggest advantages that people living in the digital age have is access to the collective wisdom and intelligence from all of human history. Working hard and being disciplined have intrinsic value, but working smart can help you grow where and when you need to incredibly rapidly. So, it’s no wonder that people place such high value on shortcuts, good tips, and life hacks.
Today, we’re featuring some of the practical advice that internet users shared in two viral online threads that are so useful that they’re practically real-life cheat codes. They’re bound to help you level up your life and upgrade your social, financial, health, career, and any other stats you care about. Check out the best tips below!
Bored Panda wanted to learn how we can all make our positive relationships a true priority in life, as well as how to stop procrastinating by consuming endless self-help content. So, we asked Jodi Wellman, MAPP, for help. You’ll find our full interview with the founder of Four Thousand Mondays and the author of You Only Die Once: How to Make It to the End with No Regrets as you read on.
#1
Cheat codes? 99/100 times, being polite and kind will get you much further in life. It seldom pays to be a d**k. In general, default to kind.
#2
Giving random compliments to people improves their day.
#3
A well-fitting suit can make the most average man attractive.
#4
You can get away with any crime as long as you have enough money to pay off the authorities.
#5
Tell your wife or girlfriend to guess where you’re taking her for dinner. Then take her to the first place she says. Instant indecisiveness breaker.
#6
Respect from your subordinates is infinitely more important than respect from your superiors, and respect from your subordinates is earned by protecting them from the disrespect of your superiors.
Learned this when I picked up E-5 in the Navy and was put in charge of a shop. We were doing workups, which is s****y and stressful for everyone. Some of my younger sailors were having a hard time adjusting, and our chain of command was making it worse on them. One of them was struggling with mental health, and I had to escort them to medical when he confided in me that he was contemplating suicide. I stepped in between that as a buffer, and took the s**t myself to make life easier for my sailors. My life sucked slightly more, but my sailors lives got better. At one point, my chain of command really didn’t like me, and were threatening to send me up to non judicial punishment, because I sacrificed a work day in favor of protecting a sailor from BS. When my sailors found out, they said they were all going to write a letter to the Captain about how great of a leader I was, and sign it. Beyond that, they were great workers. I never had to micromanage them, because they knew if I asked them to do something, there was a reason for it, and they didn’t want to screw me over by doing it wrong. It was so hard to leave that ship when they told me they were going to miss me, and I was the type of E-5 they all wanted to be.
Respecting my sailors and truly putting their well being above my own not only earned me the loyalty of them all, but it also ensured they all made it home to their families alive. I was passed over for a promotion to E-6, but it was worth it.
#7
People remember you for how you made them feel.
#8
It’s far easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape, and being in decent shape pays dividends for your quality of life when you’re older as it keeps you mobile and healthy longer generally. So build those exercise and healthy eating habits early in life, but it’s never too late to start either.
#9
One I learned from a close friend recently. Whenever you find yourself in an awkward one-on-one social situation and you don’t know what to say, just start asking the other person questions about themselves. I’m not talking about “how are you?” or “how’s work going?”, but deeper questions like “what’s your favorite hobby?” or “have you ever traveled outside of the country?” This makes the other person happily take the burden of doing the talking and you get to learn something new from them. It’s a win-win situation 90% of the time and a great way to start genuine conversations and find common ground.
#10
When I realized that I’m not in fact the center of the universe and service to others really does matter…my life got WAY better.
#11
Wrap your noodle.
#12
Life goes by fast. Do that thing that you want to do, do it now.
#13
Admit when you are wrong, don’t know something, or have made a mistake. People will respect you for it (as long as you show you have learnt from it).
#14
Your biggest power in interpersonal relationships be it friendship, romantic or business lies in your ability and willingness to walk away….
#15
Can’t beat the main quest? Do the boring side quests. Next thing you know the main one is barely a challenge.
Unable to make the big life changes? Do the tedious small daily ones. Next thing you know the big ones are barely a chore.
#16
Life is kind of long if you practice something for 5 years you get pretty good. Even if you only spend like 15-30 minutes a day. Consistency is key.
Also working out helps literally everything, health, confidence, sleep, energy, appearance, mental health, and it’s basically free.
#17
Volunteering in an industry you want to work in will give you backdoor connections to job openings and let you skip some of the crappy entry-level roles.
#18
Drop a piece of toilet paper (or 2) in the toilet bowl before pooping to prevent splashing on your family jewels.
#19
Humility is way better than pride ever will be. If you’re humble (not insecure), you’ll do way better in life than any prideful person ever will do.
#20
Driving is significantly less stressful or dangerous if you aren’t in a hurry. Stay in the right lane, throw on that cruise control, and relax. Let the cars go around you.
#21
If you be young while you’re young, you won’t be an embarrassing middle aged person. In fact, if you be young properly, you’ll even appreciate getting older where life slows down a bit.
Thats the closes thing to a cheat code I know of.
#22
Money is a real life cheat code.
#23
In 2024 this is like a cheat code : IF you sleep more than 7 hours, every day, you will feel so much better, its incredible.
#24
I read somewhere years ago that that if you stare at peoples foreheads instead of direct eye contact you make them feel uncomfortable. So I have proven that in my life to be true. Especially in a situation where you don’t have the upper hand.
#25
Baking soda helps treat the sores in your mouth.
#26
Look at people doing worse than you and you’ll always be grateful. Look at people doing better than you and you will never be satisfied with what you have. Sure you can use the latter as motivation but always be grateful for what you have.
#27
If your straight up with an officer or sheriff your most likely getting that ticket knocked down a bit or getting a warning. I’ve had lucks and tickets.
#28
If you need a question to be answered online, write it, then in another account answer yourself badly. People don’t like answering questions, but like correcting others,
Applicable to Chile: Buy groceries on Santa Isablel only on Tuesdays, use the national ID number of an eder person to get 6% off in every product.
#29
Go to Krispy Kreme a few minutes before closing, and they’ll probably give you the donuts free.
#30
Do everything in moderation.
