30 Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

Attention, all the pandas out there! We’re pleased to introduce Anežka Židkova, an illustrator from the Czech Republic. She creates a hilarious comic series filled with funny characters, witty dialogues, and unexpected twists. Sounds intriguing, right?

We got in touch with the artist to learn more about her work. First, we asked about the inspiration for her comic series. Anežka told us: “I started making comics in my last year of high school to prepare my portfolio for college. I had stories coming to me all the time and I loved drawing. Comics are a perfect way to combine narrative and visuals. I never really tried to develop my sense of humor, most of it comes from my upbringing. My whole family is really funny, especially my dad. Eastern Europeans are really funny people in general. Although I’d say my sense of humor is more gentle than the typical Eastern European one. I like to share my ideas, preferably through humor, because when it’s done well it’s the best way to go.”

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

