These 27 Misheard Lyrics Are Driving People Mad: Try Completing The Songs Perfectly

by

Think you know all the iconic lyrics from the most played songs? From Elton John’s “Rocket Man” to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”, this quiz will make you second-guess whether what you’ve been singing for years is actually the correct line or just a figment of your imagination.

Each question will provide you with a megahit sensation for you to sing loud and proud or simply replay in your head. 🎤🎵 Your job is to identify the correct lyric for every song! Think you can do it?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

These 27 Misheard Lyrics Are Driving People Mad: Try Completing The Songs Perfectly

Photo credits: Yan Krukau

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Adair Curtis
10 Things You Didn’t Know About “Styling Hollywood
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2019
2017 Westminster Dog Show: How to Watch and What to Know
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2017
What Is The Cast Of “Suits” Up To In 2021?
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2021
This Smoke Monster Theory Changes Everything on Lost
3 min read
Jul, 6, 2021
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 01-November-2025
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
The Top Five J Peterman Moments in the History of Seinfeld
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.