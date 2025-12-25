62 “Evil” Buildings That Might Be Straight Out Of Horror Movies (New Pics)

One of the first things I notice when I step into a new city is its architecture — the houses, the cathedrals, the libraries. Every building tells a story about the culture, the era it was built in, and the people who shaped it, long before you learn its history or read a single plaque.

Some structures stand out more than others, especially the ones that look like they belong on a Marvel or DC movie set. We are talking about those evil-looking buildings, that are surprisingly unsettling and can send a shiver down the spine.

They have become a subject of online discussion, with their own subreddit community called ‘Evil Buildings,’ where people share photos and stories from around the world.

#1 Msr Pyramid, North Dakota

Image source: Dismal_Surround_2301

#2 Merdeka 118

Image source: Mizuo___

#3 Weird Mosque Built By Indonesian Army

Image source: yourlovelydragon

A number of questions come to mind when you encounter these unusual buildings — definitely not the kind of questions that other structures would spark. Who built them? And why were they designed that way?

There is nothing actually scary or sinister about them. In fact, some of them are classic examples of gothic architecture with their typical style of pointed arches, tall spires, and intricate stonework. Yet, horror and fantasy movies such as Dracula and Harry Potter often use these styles in their production design to maintain fear or mystery.

In an interview with the Architectural Digest, architect and professor of the course Architecture in Film at Hartford University Michael Crosbie noted: “The idea of Gothic buildings being scary or haunted is fairly recent. In the early to mid 20th century, there were a lot of Gothic buildings in movies that showed them as haunted places.”

#4 Cathedral Vibes

Image source: just_anything_real

#5 Evil? Belgrade, Serbia

Image source: Fun-Raisin2575

#6 Centro Roberto Garza Sada, Monterrey, México

Image source: greenpearmt

#7 Dark, Tall, And Full Of Secrets

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

Another style that shows up in many of these buildings is Brutalism.

With massive concrete forms and geometric shapes, it was often used in publicly funded projects around the world such as universities, libraries and government offices.

Its large, fortress-like appearance can feel intimidating, which is part of why these buildings often give off such a “villainous” vibe.

Some of the examples of Brutalist architecture from this list include Boston City Hall, the Eastern Gate of Belgrade (Rudo Buildings), the Tbilisi Skybridge (Nutsubidze Skybridge) in Georgia, and the former Research Institutes for Experimental Medicine in Berlin (Mäusebunker).

Scholars believe that this form of architecture became popular sometime after the end of World War II, when utility and functionality was prioritized over decorative aspects.

#8 Evil Has Taken Root Here

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#9 What In The Witchcraft?!

Image source: Antique_Let_2992

#10 If Gotham Needed One More Villain Headquarters

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

Studies also indicate that with the rise of social media platforms and global tourism, modern Brutalist buildings have gained a new wave of popularity, especially at a time when several of them are under threat of demolition or neglect.

In countries such as the Czech Republic and the UK, to name a few, brutalist buildings have faced criticism as many people associate the style with socialist ideals or the welfare state.

At the same time, movements like #SOSBrutalism have emerged online, advocating for the preservation of these striking buildings. Supporters of the group argue that beyond their imposing appearance, they also hold historical and architectural significance.

#11 Katara Towers Qatar

Image source: davijour

#12 This Is What The Headquarters Of An Inter-Planetary Empire Would Look Like

Image source: Antique_Let_2992

#13 Sapporo Centennial Tower, Japan

Image source: Antique_Let_2992

#14 Tölöö Library, Helsinki

Image source: LowRenzoFreshkobar

#15 Building Being Built Next To A Neighborhood I’m Building A House In

Image source: [deleted]

#16 Sauron Vibes In Prague, Czech Republic

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

It is also important to note that some of these spooky buildings date back many centuries. Structures like Norway’s Borgund Stave Church (built in 1180) or the traditional Rumah Gadang in Indonesia (possibly existing since the 7th century), show how cultural or religious buildings can feel mysterious or otherworldly to modern eyes.

At the same time, some buildings look almost futuristic, like Qatar’s Katara Towers, or Macau’s Grand Lisboa. Their modernist architecture style with sharp angles and and unconventional shapes sure make them look like a supervillain’s lair.

#17 Bank Of America, Houston

Image source: davijour

#18 Tbilisi, Georgia

Image source: Sk1nnyduke

#19 Subway, New York City

Image source: ScottRodgerson

#20 This Sinister-Looking Building In Padang Pajang, Indonesia

Image source: ChocolateHoneycomb

What connects all these buildings, from centuries-old churches to futuristic towers and Brutalist complexes, is how they capture people’s imaginations. Their unusual forms inspire people to share photos, spark debates about their design, and sometimes even help save them from neglect or demolition.

So the next time you see an eerie-looking building, don’t forget to take a picture, but also stop and wonder what stories it might be holding within its walls.

#21 Home Is Where The Artillery Is

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#22 The National Library Of Belarus

Image source: Antique_Let_2992

#23 Boston City Hall Looks Like It Belongs In A Facist Dystopia

Image source: fassungslos2022

#24 Grand Lisboa, China

Image source: Dead1Bread

#25 Elevator Lobby At The Seattle Central Library

Image source: Mobile_Millennial

#26 Žižkov Television Tower, Prague, Czechia

Image source: Marukuju

#27 Hotel “Russia”, Moscow. Demolished In 2010

Image source: FRcomes

#28 Hotel Panorama Slovakia

Image source: selrahcjr

#29 Biggest Residential Building In Russia

Image source: Fun-Raisin2575

#30 The Qatar Foundation Headquarter

Image source: Fun-Raisin2575

#31 Hyatt Regency San Francisco

Image source: davijour

#32 Great Peace Prayer Tower, Tondabayashi, Osaka

Image source: boonjun

#33 Westminster Underground Station, London

Image source: Electric_Conga

#34 Sydney

Image source: PolarClaus

#35 Nasa Old Mission Control Building

Image source: VladStark

#36 St. Pauli, Hamburg – The Feldstrabe Bunker (1942)

Image source: Im-Wasting-MyTime

#37 M1 Tower, Mississauga

Image source: Disastrous-Item-5746

#38 Stony Brook Health Sciences Tower, Stony Brook, NY

Image source: blubpotato

#39 Evil Ant Farm In Denver, Co

Image source: HappyHoofies

#40 Lakhta Centre, St. Petersburg, Russia

Image source: Antique_Let_2992

#41 This Sinister Entity Scared Me As A Child. Always Watching. The Giant Clock Just Made It More Ominous

Image source: arczz1

#42 Speicherstadt In Hamburg, Germany, The World’s Largest Warehouse District

Image source: davijour

#43 Built With 100% Ethically Sourced Dread

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#44 The Empire State Building In The 1940s

Image source: Antique_Let_2992

#45 Mitsubishi Ube Cement Factory At Night

Image source: Antique_Let_2992

#46 Basilica Of Superga In Turin, Italy,

Image source: davijour

#47 Valley (Mvrdv) In Ámsterdam

Image source: cehona

#48 Seemed Appropriate (From R/Abandonedporn)

Image source: GoodnYou62

#49 The Cathedral Of Learning

Image source: Antique_Let_2992

#50 Torre Velasca, Italy

Image source: Antique_Let_2992

#51 Zimbabwe’s New Parliament Building

Image source: TanTan_101

#52 The Ultimate Villain’s Lair

Image source: According_South_2500

#53 Cybernetics Research Institute Building In Saint Petersburg, Russia

Image source: Both_Swim2081

#54 Headquarters Of The Post Office Of N. Macedonia

Image source: stephan_grzw

#55 Apartments Building, Tula

Image source: Aleksandr_Ulyev

#56 Russian Academy Of Sciences

Image source: Fun-Raisin2575

#57 Agora Garden, Taipei, With The Original Evil Building Taipei 101 In The Background

Image source: JJJJCHEN

#58 Atlanta Marriott Marquis

Image source: davijour

#59 Bran Castle, Romania

Image source: AshenriseOfficial

#60 Brac University, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Image source: PussiBoy69

#61 Faisal Mosque

Image source: OpossumNelNettare

#62 Ministry Of Foreign Affairs In Moscow

Image source: adventmix

Patrick Penrose
