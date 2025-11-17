A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot (22 Pics)

I didn’t set out to take in an orphaned squirrel but here I was feeding this tiny creature puppy formula through a syringe at 2 am.

A 5-week-old baby squirrel looking for its mommy scratched and chirped at my basement office window. When I saw it turn and head for the street, I ran out to keep it off the road.

I tried leading it back to the garden with my feet, and instead, it hopped onto my sandal and stayed there. I was officially adopted.

After some time the little Twig was re-homed to a farm that takes in orphaned animals. He’ll be safe and happy there until his release at 12 weeks. I felt it was my duty to bring this extreme cuteness to the internet, enjoy!

More info: lucybaumphotographer.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

