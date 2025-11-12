Autumn Tones From Turkey

Dear Sir / Madam
My name is Fatih Avcı. I live in Istanbul/Turkey and I’ve been shooting about 5-6 years. Taking photographs is an indispensable passion for me. Especially, I love autumn and its tones. I also wanted to share these photos with you. These photographs were taken by me in Yedigöller/Bolu/Turkey. I hope you like them, too. If you want to see more photographs, you can also view my other photos from my account.
