Autumn Tones From Turkey

by

Dear Sir / Madam

My name is Fatih Avcı. I live in Istanbul/Turkey and I’ve been shooting about 5-6 years. Taking photographs is an indispensable passion for me. Especially, I love autumn and its tones. I also wanted to share these photos with you. These photographs were taken by me in Yedigöller/Bolu/Turkey. I hope you like them, too. If you want to see more photographs, you can also view my other photos from my account.

More info: Instagram

Autumn Tones From Turkey
Autumn Tones From Turkey
Autumn Tones From Turkey
Autumn Tones From Turkey
Autumn Tones From Turkey
Autumn Tones From Turkey

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
