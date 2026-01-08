Linsey Godfrey: 5 Things You Didn’t Know about the Days of Our Lives Star

A multi-Daytime Emmy-nominated actress, Linsey Godfrey embodies resilience in every aspect of her career and personal life. She began her career with guest roles on popular TV shows, including One Tree Hill, NCIS, and Cold Case. After about seven years of playing diverse roles across different niches, she earned her well-deserved breakthrough in The Bold and the Beautiful. Her television credits have expanded to include The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives. Godfrey has been a series regular on the latter since 2018.
Beyond television, Linsey Godfrey has also garnered credits in films, including her 2008 debut in The House Bunny. Others include The Culling (2013) and Altergeist (2014). Outside of her career, Godfrey has endured a series of life-threatening challenges that would have ended her career. However, she remains focused on building a robust career and using her platform to impact the lives of others. Explore more interesting facts about the American actress.
1. Linsey Godfrey Began Her Acting Career in High School
Born on July 25, 1988, and raised in Stuart, Florida, the Days of Our Lives actress was already a teenager when she began her acting career in her freshman year at South Fork High School. Subsequently, a talent agency signed her. In 2005, she moved to Los Angeles to increase her shot of a successful career. In her early career, Godfrey secured minor roles on TV shows, starting with her screen debut in One Tree Hill. She later booked a recurring role on the TV show Surface. Before her breakthrough, Godfrey also guest-starred in television series like The Suite Life on Deck as Willa Fink, CSI: Miami as Blair Hawkins, and Wizards of Waverly Place as Lucy.
2. Linsey Godfrey Was Diagnosed With Cancer One Year Into Her Professional Acting Career
Life was almost snuffed out of her budding career before it even started due to a cancer diagnosis. Godfrey was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2006 during a visit to see her family in Tallahassee. She was still a teenager at the time, and her career had just started. Consequently, her early exploits were disrupted by the diagnosis, which required seven months of treatment. Nevertheless, several years later, Godfrey still stands tall as a cancer survivor, and her career has continued to boom.
3. Lindsey Godfrey’s 2015 Car Accident was Written Into Her The Bold and the Beautiful Character Arc
In addition to beating cancer, Linsey Godfrey also survived a serious car accident in February 2015. The actress was hit by a car while walking on a sidewalk in Los Angeles. Even though rumors had it that she reportedly broke both legs, her rep debunked the claims, saying she only injured her ankles. Godfrey’s accident was later written into her character’s storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful show to accommodate her recovery. As such, Caroline Spencer appeared with a walker and a wheelchair.
4. Her Big Break Came in 2012 When She Joined the Cast of The Bold and the Beautiful
After booking several guest-starring roles on television, Godfrey landed her breakthrough role on The Bold and the Beautiful as series regular Caroline Spencer. She became a recurring cast member in 2016 until she left the show in 2018. She reprised the role of Caroline Spencer on the sister series The Young and the Restless in a 2014 guest appearance. Godfrey became a series regular on Days of Our Lives in 2018, portraying Sarah Horton.
5. Godfrey Spencer Has Been Open about Her Mental Health Struggles
The Days of Our Lives actress is one of the celebrities making an impact with their platform. She has been open about her mental health journey and being diagnosed with bipolar II disorder and borderline personality disorder (borderpolar) on social media and in interviews. Godfrey shared her struggles with mental illness with People magazine in 2022; “I had been struggling for so long, and I knew I wasn’t okay,” she told the tabloid. Her diagnosis came in December 2019, giving her relief after suffering in silence for a long time.
Although her struggles with ‘borderpolar’ threatened to wreck her career, Godfrey was able to navigate her feelings through treatment – medication, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and a strong support system of family and friends. Now, she is happier and healthier — and always ready to use her influence to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health challenges people live with.
