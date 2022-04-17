Anyone who has seen The Ultimatum knows that Lauren Pounds was part of one of the show’s most memorable moments. After getting an ultimatum from her boyfriend, Nathan, Lauren agreed to do a show in which she and Nathan would date other people with the hopes of determining whether they should marry each other or move on. Lauren’s time on the show was cut short due to what might have been one of the most shocking proposals in reality TV history. While some people were concerned that Nathan might be proposing out of fear and jealousy, Lauren appreciated the gesture and said yes. Although her experience with the show was cut short, things still worked out the way Lauren wanted. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Lauren Pounds.
1. She’s A Native Texan
All of the cast members from The Ultimatum live in the Austin area (where the show was filmed), but not all of them are actually from there. Lauren, however, was born and raised in the Austin area. Like most Texans, she is very proud of where she’s from and it doesn’t appear that she has any plans to relocate.
2. She Went to TSU
There are lots of people who can’t wait to get as far away from home when it’s time to go to college. That’s not true for Lauren, though. She attended Texas State University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising in 2016. That said, it doesn’t appear that she’s worked in that field.
3. She Loves to Travel
Lauren is a very adventurous person and she likes to get out and see as much of the world as she can. She has been fortunate to do lots of traveling over the years both in and outside of the United States. Some of the places she’s visited are Puerto Rico, Japan, Mexico, and Costa Rica.
4. She Enjoys Being Near the Water
We’ve already established that Lauren loves to travel, but she especially loves visiting places that have warm weather and beautiful beaches. Whether she’s out on a boat or simply relaxing in the sand, she really likes to spend time near the water. Unfortunately, there aren’t any beaches near Austin.
5. The Ultimatum Is Her Only On-Screen Experience
From what we can tell, Lauren has never been on any other TV shows besides The Ultimatum. She may decide to seek other opportunities within the entertainment industry now that she’s a reality TV star, but she doesn’t appear to be someone who has lots of interest in being in the spotlight.
6. She Has A Great Sense of Style
Lauren loves being able to express her personality through her clothing and she’s a natural when it comes to putting great outfits together. If she would’ve been on The Ultimatum for the entire season, we probably would’ve gotten to see her serve some awesome looks.
7. She Isn’t Afraid to Speak Her Mind
Those who watched The Ultimatum may have gotten the impression that Lauren is the kind of person who doesn’t know how to stand up for herself. However, that isn’t true at all. In an Instagram highlight, she set the record straight about her relationship and shot down any suggestions that she doesn’t know what’s best for her.
8. She’s Still in Touch With The Rest of The Ultimatum Cast
It’s been more than a year since filming for The Ultimatum ended, but it looks like Lauren and Nate have maintained close connections with their castmates. This may come as a surprise to some people because there definitely seemed to be some tension between Lauren and Nate and the rest of the cast.
9. She’s A Private Person
Despite the fact that she was on a show intended to put her relationship on blast, Lauren actually seems to be fairly private. Outside of her relationship, she hasn’t shared any personal information about herself. Overall, she appears to be low-key and not someone who is obsessed with being in the spotlight.
10. She Doesn’t Let the Haters Get Under Her Skin
Going on a reality TV show can be an overwhelming experience for a number of reasons. Mainly because you’re opening yourself up to the opinions of countless people you’ve never even met. While it’s true that all of the cast members from The Ultimatum have had to deal with negative comments, people have been especially cruel to Lauren. However, she’s made it clear that she isn’t worried about what other people think of her and she is going to continue to enjoy her life.