Jonah Platt, ‘Snow White’ Producer’s Son, Blames Rachael Zegler for the Film’s Abysmal Opening Weekend Revenue

Jonah Platt, son of Snow White film producer Marc Platt, recently pointed fingers at Rachel Zegler, the protagonist of the film. He directly suggested that her public statements about personal political views during the movie’s promotion negatively impacted the film’s box office opening.

The Snow White live-action remake has been a controversial project ever since its first official trailer was released on August 9, 2024. Three days later, Zegler thanked supporters in an X post for the 120 million views they got on the teaser trailer. Zegler then went on to add an afterthought in the same thread, “and always remember, free Palestine.” This addition alone had about 8.8 million views, so it quickly made rounds on the internet and had the producer himself flying to New York to speak directly to her.

Subject to this, an Instagram user shared a comment asking Jonah Platt, the producer’s son, what he had to say about his father flying to New York to reprimand the young actress. Although the comment is now deleted, Jonah responded, expressing his support for his father’s actions in the following words:

“Her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office. Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.”

‘Snow White’ Remake Had The Lowest Opening for a Disney Live-Action Remake

Despite an initial estimation of raking in at least $50 million domestically on its opening weekend, Snow White came short with a dismal $43 million. Globally, the film was expected to do over $100 million and instead did a total of roughly $87.3 million worldwide, marking the lowest opening for a Disney live-action remake.

While all previous remakes including Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King, have crossed the $100 million mark during their opening weekend, Snow White, relatively, came a bit short. However, the film still topped the box office despite mixed reviews. At the same time, since the movie’s production budget stands at around $270 million with another $100 million or so in marketing, it might be tough for the movie to break even.

So it now comes down to how well the movie does in the upcoming months. Snow White started playing in theaters on March 21, 2025, and has not yet been released on any streaming platforms.