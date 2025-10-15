Swifties Seem To Be Falling Out Of Love With Travis Kelce After Autograph Controversy Sparks Fury

Fans of Taylor Swift weren’t too happy about her fiancé Travis Kelce hogging the spotlight with her new album.
After much anticipation, the 35-year-old pop icon released her latest album The Life of a Show Girl earlier this month.
But Swifties rolled their eyes when they saw Travis’ signature on some of her album merchandise, even though Taylor lets him enjoy all the attention on the football field.
Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram
Swifties have been sharing pictures of their brand-new merch that came with the album’s release.
Some of the photos revealed that Travis Kelce’s signature was found on the inserts.
Fans were particularly unhappy because Taylor recently spoke about not wanting to be a Super Bowl performer because her fiancé was an NFL star.
Image credits: taylornation / Instagram
“Why was Travis Kelce signature in her album,” one asked, while another said, “bye i would’ve returned mine.”
“No one asked for his signature tho,” one person declared.
“I would return them. I support and celebrate their love, but I wouldn’t like a CD signed by someone other than the artist,” another said.
“Oh she really is going down the tradwife pipeline huh,” read one comment online
Image credits: New Heights / YouTube
“Did he feature on the album? What was the need for this?” asked another.
Another wrote, “Respectfully I’d be so mad if it happened to me, who wants the signature of a man when you pay for Taylor Swift’s.”
“She doesn’t want to sing at the super bowl because it’s her boyfriend’s space but he can sign her work… interesting,” read another comment.
Image credits: TSUpdating / X
The tsk-tsking online came after Taylor’s recent comments about not wanting to be the 2026 Super Bowl performer.
The Fate of Ophelia singer addressed Super Bowl rumors during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
She said she hadn’t received an “official offer” so far, but she also said her boyfriend was the reason she didn’t want to perform on one of the biggest stages in the US.
Image credits: underthestarsz_ / TikTok
Image credits: hswift_
Image credits: CriaturaDel94
“Jay-Z has always been very good to me, our teams are really close, they sometimes will call and say, ‘How does she feel about the Super Bowl?’ and that’s not an official offer or a conference room conversation,” she told the talk show host.
“We’re always able to tell him the truth, which is I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field. That is violent chess,” she continued.
She called the sport “dangerous” and described the players as “gladiators without swords.”
Image credits: taylorswift / Instagram
“The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field,” she added.
“Could you imagine if he’s out there every single week, putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I’m like, I wonder what my choreo should be?” she continued.
Image credits: taylorswift / killatrav / Instagram
“Oh my gosh, honey let me have one thing,” Jimmy exclaimed, joking about their share of the spotlight. “Let me have one thing.”
The Opalite singer claimed her choice had nothing to do with the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end.
“He would love for me to do it,” she added. “I’m just too locked in.”
Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube
Fans claimed it was a “bit dramatic” for Taylor to say her partner was putting his “life on the line.”
“She’s acting like he’s on the battle field,” one said.
Another wrote, “Putting his life on the line?? Uhhh first responders put their life on the line…football players are overpaid athletes.”
Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube
Image credits: PTXAJPunk
Travis recently spoke about sharing the spotlight with his fiancée and what it’s like being her “plus one.”
“I get to be the plus one,” he told GQ in an August profile. “I get to go and be that fan. Because I am a fan. I’m a fan of music. I’m a fan of art. And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field.”
“I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows,” he added.
Image credits: Tom Pennington / Getty Images
The sports star, who began dating the Grammy winner in 2023 and proposed to her in August this year, said he managed to make her a football fan.
“She is the most engulfed fan now. She knows what the injury reports look like. She understands what special situations are, third and short,” he continued, “all these things because she just naturally loves to hear about my job.”
Image credits: Kate Green / Getty Images
The football pro said this was the first time he was with a partner who understood the “scrutiny” of performing in front of millions of fans.
“That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows,” he went on to say.
“She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing.”
