Hey Pandas, What Are Your Top Five Favorite Songs? (Closed)

#1
I wish. Kid Laroi
All night. BTS ft Juice Wrld
Tyler Herro. Jack harlow
Wap. Cardi b ft megan thee stallion. (ik im probably gonna get downvoted for that)
ALL juice Wrld songs
#2
I have millions so here we go… P.S pls don’t downvote
Say something- dunno
we are young- fun
cups song- anna kendrick
i just can’t wait to be king- lion king
circle of life- lion king
hakuna matata- lion king
can you feel the love tonight- lion king
mad at disney- salem ilese
be happy- dixie d’melio
riptide- forget
shallow- lady gaga, and bradley copper
girl on fire- dunno
i am the globguglomgliglob- dunno
meal pops zuzuzuzuza- dunno
friends up high- song by me
how far it goes- moana
speechless- alladin
and finally guess what song it is in the chat: I was a girl in the village doing alright then i became a princess overnight. Now i gotta figure out how to do it right. So much to learn and see. SOFIA THE FIRST
#3
1. Heaven Knows – Five For Fighting
2. Some Nights – fun.
3. Sugar, We’re Going Down – Fall Out Boy
4. Sweater Weather – The Neighbourhood
5. Daddy Issues – The Neighbourhood
#4
1.T.H.E (the hardest ever)
2. Are you gonna be my girl
3. Rockstar (da baby)
4. The box
5.Boom Boom Pow
#5
I have seen so many favourite song posts, but here we go anyway
1. The Unforgiven – Metallica
2. The Wicker Man – Iron Maiden
3. Hunting and Gathering – Sunn O)))
4. Heaven and Hell – Black Sabbath
5. Oh Sweet Child of Mine – Guns N’ Roses
#6
Okay, please don’t downvote or anything because I really like Ariana Grande, but my favorite top five songs are Breathin, God is a Woman, Dangerous Woman, Into You, and Positions.
#7
1. Put your records on- Ritt Momney
2 Electric Love- BORNS
3 Heather- Conan Grey
4 Mad at Disney- salem ilese
5 Drip Like Me- Kenndog
#8
Touch You
Sweater Whether
Christmas kids
I cant handle change
Hayloft
#9
1. i see a dreamer – CG5
2. wii shop theme
3. ode to L’manberg – Beetlebug
4. sweden – C418
5. stockholm lights – diviners
#10
victorious, by panic at the disco
chop suey, by system of a down
death of a bachelor, by panic at the disco
when i grow up, by NF
The real slim shady, by Eminem
#11
Well, I’m currently a music therapy student, so I have quite a few. If I had to choose five though:
Lean on Me by Bill Withers
Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen
Thank you for Being a Friend by Andrew Gold
Beat it by Michael Jackson
The Night we Met by Lord Huron
#12
1. Satisfied (Hamilton)
2. Kings and Queens (Ava Max)
3. Symphony (clean bandit)
4. Speechless (Aladdin)
#13
1. bohemian rhapsody ( By Queen )
2. Stereo Hearts ( By Gym Class Heroes )
3. Ophelia ( By the Lumineers )
4. Lazy Song ( By Bruno Mars )
5. Don’t stop me now ( Also by Queen )
#14
1. ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’-My Chemical Romance
2. ‘All On Camera’-Sun Breaks
3. ‘Disenchanted’-My Chemical Romance
4. ‘Atmosphere’-Joy Division
5. ‘True Trans Soul Rebel’-Against Me!
#15
Fireflies by Owl City
Heatwaves by Glass Animals
Your New Boyfriend by Wilbur Soot
Blood // Water by Grandson
Agoraphobic by Corpse Husband
#16
Forest— Twenty One Pilots
The Judge— Twenty One Pilots
Helena— My Chemical Romance
I’m Mad— Animaniacs
Jack’s Lament— The Nightmare Before Christmas (Sung, wrote, and composed by Danny Elfman)
#17
Lifestyle – Jason Derulo
Fallin’ – Why don’t we
Bang! – AJR
Levitating – Dua Lipa
Let me down slowly – Alec Benjamin
#18
1 Poison – Alice Cooper
2 Oh Sweet Child Of Mine – Guns N’ Roses
3 Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad – Meat Loaf
4 Life Is A Lemon And I Want My Money Back – Meat Loaf
5 Objects In The Wing View Mirror Appear Closer Than They Are – Meat Loaf
Wow – that’s a lot of Meat Loaf. These are my current favourites but they shall probably change soon.
#19
HE – anonymous
–
Hooked on a feeling – Blue Swede
–
Cheap Thrills – Ember Trio
–
Wake Me Up – Simply Three
–
Ra Ra Rasputin – Boney M.
___________
The songs played by the “Ember Trio” and “Simply Three”
are just Violin/Cello/Bass versions of the original.
None of these are Rick-Rolls. If they are then downvote me into hell.
#20
1Hero too by Kyoka jiroo
2heartattack by Demi Lovato
3Good time by Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen
4Send my love by Adele
5Rumor has it By Adele
#21
1. Boogie Wonderland – Earth, Wind & Fire
2. Feeling Good – Nina Simone
3. Thunder – AC/DC
4. Comfortably Numb – Pink Floyd
5. North Side Gal – JD McPherson
#22
Can’t Help Falling In Love(Dark)- Tommee Profitt – Feat. Brooke
It’s Got My Name On It – Tommee Profitt – Feat. Sarah Reeves
Welcome To The Jungle – Tommee Profitt – Feat. Fluerie
#23
this is home by cavetown
good girls dont get used by beach bunny
goodbye earl by the chicks
blue from heathers the musical
anddddddd
mr brownstone by guns and roses
#24
OK…. here it goes….
1. Bohemian Rhapsody
2. We Will Rock You
3. Don’t Stop Me Now
4. We are the Champions
5. Crazy Little Thing Called Love
6. Radio Ga Ga
7. Somebody To Love
8. Hammer To Fall
9. Headlong
10. Princes Of The Universe
Sorry…….. I am a CRAZY fan of Queen. I think you fellow pandas can tell from my profile…………….
#25
Wish you were here – Pink Floyd
Stairway to heaven – Led Zeppelin
Dream on – Aerosmith
While my guitar gently weeps – The Beatles
Don’t fear the reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
(not in any particular order)
#26
psychotic— Sky Dxddy
crazy side– Sky Dxddy
Nothing ever changes– Nico Collins
Worst Day of my life– Alec Benjamin
It’s Okay if You Forget Me– Astrid .S
#27
“A bunny can go savage”,Zootopia soundtrack
“Message from the blue fairy”, Pinocchio soundtrack
“A family dysfunction”, Coco soundtrack
“Atta”, A bugs life soundtrack
“Return to mother” Tangled soundtrack
Odd and random, but HIGHLY recommend.
#28
King Von – No flaws
King Von – Grandson For President
Cordae – Bad Idea ft Chance the Rapper
King Von – Crazy Story pt. 3
Cordae – The Parables
JID – Bruuuh ft Denzel Curry
#29
1. It’s the End of the World as We Know It ——– R.E.M
2. Yesterday ——– The Beatles
3. Laws of My Administration ——– Marx Brothers
4. Village Green ——– The Kinks
5. Let’s Go ——– The Cars
#30
YUNGBLUD, just his songs in general
Coffee at Midnight by Stand Atlantic
forget me too/bloody valentine by Machine Gun Kelly
Turbulent by Waterparks
Crazy by Makeout
#31
Monster Energy Gun by KevinKempt
Strawberry Blond by Mitski
rät by Penelope Scott
The Fine Print by The Stupendium
Lavender by Penelope Scott
#32
My favorites when I’m at the beach
1. 311- Love Song
2. Friendly Fires- Hurting (Tensnake Mix)
3. Rebelution- Celebrate
4. Vengaboys- Kiss When the Sun Don’t Shine
5. Collie Buddz- Another Day
