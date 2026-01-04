Dafne Keen: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Dafne Keen: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Dafne Keen

January 4, 2005

Madrid, Spain

21 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Dafne Keen?

Dafne Keen Fernández is a Spanish and British actress celebrated for her fierce intensity and compelling screen presence. She brings a powerful depth to youthful roles, making them memorable and impactful.

Her breakthrough came as Laura, also known as X-23, in the acclaimed 2017 superhero film Logan. Keen’s raw, physical performance earned widespread critical praise and instantly marked her as a formidable talent.

Early Life and Education

Born in Madrid, Spain, Dafne Keen grew up in a household steeped in the performing arts. Her father, Will Keen, is a British actor, and her mother, María Fernández Ache, is a Spanish actress and director. This bilingual and bicultural environment shaped her early development, exposing her to diverse creative influences from a young age.

Keen made her acting debut at age ten in the television series The Refugees, appearing alongside her father. Although specific educational details are not widely documented, she reportedly balanced her academic pursuits with her burgeoning acting career, attending school in Madrid while pursuing her craft.

Notable Relationships

Dafne Keen, a rising talent in film and television, maintains a private personal life. She is currently single and has no publicly confirmed romantic relationships.

There are no public records of Keen having children. Her professional focus remains prominent in her public profile.

Career Highlights

Dafne Keen made a striking international impact with her role as Laura, the mutant child X-23, in the 2017 film Logan. Her portrayal earned critical acclaim for balancing ferocity and vulnerability, securing her an Empire Award for Best Newcomer. The film achieved significant commercial and critical success, cementing Keen’s status as a formidable young actress.

Following this, Keen took on the challenging lead role of Lyra Belacqua in the BBC/HBO series His Dark Materials, an adaptation of Philip Pullman’s fantasy trilogy. Her performance across three seasons garnered further praise and a British Academy Cymru nomination for Best Actress. She has also appeared in The Acolyte series for Star Wars and reprised her role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Signature Quote

“I loved that it’s a young female lead. She is a character that is a young woman with no sort of sexual power whatsoever…She is literally relying on who she is, her determination, her strength.”

