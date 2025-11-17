50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

by

Tumblr hit its peak between the years 2013-2018, but its impact on the internet will stick around forever. The company prides itself on being a “mycelial network,” rather than a social media site, and a safe space for all, so there’s no limit to what can be found there. 

Below, you’ll find screenshots of some of the silliest and most awkward interactions that have ever taken place on Tumblr, courtesy of the Antisocialduckling Instagram account, as well as an interview with the page’s creators. From brilliant one liners to the pun-niest posts, we hope you enjoy the hilarious pics on this list, whether you’ve been an avid Tumblr user for a decade or you’ve never ventured onto the site. And be sure to upvote all of the ones that make you want to channel your 2014 Tumblr girl era!

#1

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#2

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#3

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#4

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: janemorris

#5

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#6

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#7

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#8

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: gallusrostromegalus

#9

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#10

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: who-is-page

#11

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#12

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#13

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: elennare

#14

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#15

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#16

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#17

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#18

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: xoxo-grc

#19

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: mysticalteddybear.tumblr.com/post/178525170917/on-new-years-eve-here-in-new-zealand-some-people/amphttps://mysticalteddybear

#20

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: ughbravery

#21

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#22

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: ledoublehappiness

#23

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#24

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#25

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: jordsyboi

#26

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#27

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: welcome-to-hell-my-friend

#28

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#29

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: miraniel

#30

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#31

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#32

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#33

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#34

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: autismserenity

#35

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#36

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#37

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#38

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#39

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#40

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#41

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: roominthecastle

#42

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#43

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#44

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#45

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#46

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#47

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

#48

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: weridethemoon

#49

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: omgo3033

#50

50 Hilarious Screenshots From Tumblr That Prove It’s One Of The Silliest Places On The Internet

Image source: antisocialduckling

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Is How These 8 Famous Ancient Roman Structures Looked In The Past Vs. Now
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Need A Laugh? These 96 Hilarious Memes Are Here To Save Your Day (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
Homeless Friend Moves In With Couple, Ends Up Mooching Off Of Them For 5 Months, They’re Livid
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2025
Forging the Virtuous Treaty sword from NieR: Automata in Real Life
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2018
Hey Pandas, What Was The Oddest Thing You Ever Saw? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
25 Years Ago, This Woman Began Feeding A Family Of Foxes, And Their Offspring Come To Her To This Day
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.