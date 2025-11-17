Hey Pandas, Today Is A National Food Day, Share Something You’ve Cooked Recently (Closed)

by

Hey Pandas! In celebration of National Food Day, we’d love for you to share pictures and stories of a dish you’ve cooked recently. What’s been simmering in your kitchen?

#1 Salmon

#2 “Filet Mignon En Croute”

#3 Home Made Chocolate Maple Spread For My Dad

#4 Curry

#5 Made Husband Bunny Birthday Cake

#6 I Made Mezze With Homemade Bread

#7 Obento For My Grandson. For After Football Practice

#8 * Banana Bread W/ Chocolate Chips And Walnuts!!!

#9 * Beef Stew W/ Vegetables!!! *

#10 Scones With Homemade Clotted Cream And Strawberry Jam (Working Through The Gbbo Technicals)

#11 Spicy Beef And Orange Stir Fry

#12 Chicken Pot Pie And Homemade Bread

#13 Cheesecake And Caramel Sauce

#14 Chicken And Lentil Soup – Will Be Making Tomorrow – It’s Perfect For The Cold Scottish Weather

#15 Steamed Blue Crab

#16 Steak Dinner For Your Friendly Neghborhood Cavemen Or Cavewomen

#17 Hand Pies

#18 Thick-Crust Pizza With Sausage, Venison, Pepperoni, And Bacon

#19 Blueberry& Wild Strawberry Cake

#20 Chicken Thighs, Wilted Chard, Couscous, And Pickled Chard Stems (Inspired By A Tasty Recipe)

#21 Snails Etc

#22 Keto Shooters. Glasses Are Too Tall, So I Doubled The Quantity In Each The Next Time

#23 In A Land Without Plums I Did A Swabian Zwetschgendatschi With Prickly Pears

#24 Pickled Cherry Tomatoes With Basil

#25 Gheymeh Polo

#26 Idk What To Write Here

#27 My Friend’s Birthday Cake. She Owns A Collie

#28 Online Bill Check

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
