“Tastes Like Dirt”: 30 Things Some Netizens Can’t Believe People Actually Enjoy Eating

There are a number of food items that are stereotypically hated, particularly by children. Brussels sprouts and broccoli, for example. However, everyone’s taste buds have their own little personality, so some folks end up surprised when they try popular and beloved items and end up hating them.
A netizen asked “What food/drink are you convinced people are pretending to like?” and people share their favorite examples. We got in touch with the person who posed the question to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples below.
#1
Oysters. Slimy like swallowing a raw egg.
Image source: smokencold59, Mitili Mitili
#2
Red Bull. Tastes fruity, but also fishy, and also like old copper pennies. I’m convinced people only drink it because it amplifies the drunkenness.
Image source: Ok_Shopping_3341, Jeff Siepman
#3
Bubble tea. It is vile and not even cheap.
Image source: tinybrainenthusiast, Kevin Canlas
#4
Licorice. Or the full name _satanus pubicus_.
Image source: Matticus95, The Nix Company
#5
Coconut water. Tastes like semen.
Image source: Emotional-Section981, Polina Tankilevitch
#6
Sparkling water. Like I genuinely don’t see the reason for it and it somehow tastes bitter. I feel like a lot of people drink it just cause it’s fancy? Idk.
Image source: fatgoose52, Nataliya Vaitkevich
#7
IPA.
Now I love your regular lagers, especially draught on a hot sunny day. I even developed a taste for fruit beers too, there’s definitely a time and a place for them.
But IPA…. I swear to Sue Barker that it tastes like how cat wee smells. You know that pungent almost ammonia type smell?
That’s IPA for me.
I love the cool label designs and names, they have all done well with the branding, but I sort of think that’s 75% of the appeal.
Image source: BastardsCryinInnit, Donovan Kelly
#8
Prime.
My nephew gave me a spare bottle and it tastes like if you just ate the icing off an entire birthday cake, despite it being low in sugar.
Image source: rezonansmagnetyczny, uns1ghtly
#9
I legitimately like everything that has been mentioned in this thread so far, I think. So I am obviously not the target audience of this question.
I like all the ‘weird’ s**t people stereotypically dislike. Mushrooms, spinach, sprouts, olives, anchovies, stinky cheese, fermented foods, raw fish, caviar, plain water, etc. And I legit prefer these foods to the foods people are ‘supposed’ to like, like burgers and chips/fries. I’d rather eat a bowl of sauteed mushrooms than a bag of doritos or whatever. Any day of the week.
Image source: auntie_eggma, Erik Mclean
#10
The classic coriander. Blehhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. It’s soooo nasty. Like soapy soil.
Image source: karybrie, Lindsay Moe
#11
Matcha.
Image source: DotComprehensive4902, Anna Tukhfatullina
#12
I’m convinced that the vast majority of the wine industry is a huge con that is built on the basis that people are vacuous twats who think spending stupid money on a drink makes them more sophisticated.
Image source: All_within_my_hands, Bruno Cantuária
#13
Aperol Spritz “I’ll have a glass of nail varnish remover, please.”.
Image source: flingeflangeflonge, Markus Spiske
#14
Brioche bread should never go near a burger (it is a sweet bread) the ‘chef’ who made that one popular wants sacking.
Image source: Cliffoakley, Valeria Boltneva
#15
Bloody Mary’s. Glass of pasta sauce.
Image source: EllebumbleB, Toni Osmundson
#16
Beer. It’s disgusting, yet I’ve drank gallons.
Image source: Roylemail, Tembela Bohle
#17
Guinness.
“Go to the Guinness brewery in Dublin and drink a whole pint and you’ll love it.”
I did and it still tasted like shite. Liars.
#18
Celery.
It’s the food of the devil and should be eradicated asap.
Image source: anon, Kaboompics
#19
Beetroot, it tastes like dirt and can’t understand why anyone would want to have it in anything.
Image source: ABurr_sir, Natalia S
#20
Caviar. If it cost 2 quid down Tesco, nobody would eat that s**t 🧐.
Image source: what_the_actual_fc, Anastasia Belousova
#21
Pepsi. I don’t get it. Tastes like cheap cola.
Image source: nottodayplzx, Martin Péchy
#22
Gin. That whole phase of everyone loving gin was ridiculous thank f**k people are mostly over it.
Edit: yes whatever mix of gin you’re suggesting I’ve tried it and I still think it’s vile. I’ve got a few bottles in the house (gifts) and every time I try some thinking it can’t be as bad as I remember it I’m proved wrong… its worse.
Image source: rice_fish_and_eggs, Toni Cuenca
#23
Expensive wines. In blind taste tests even ‘experts’ can’t tell them apart from cheap supermarket bottles.
Image source: Personal-Listen-4941, Danielle Suijkerbuijk
#24
Marmite.
Image source: jugdar13, John Cameron
#25
Coffee, high street coffee anyway. 9 times out of 10 it tastes like ashtray but people are still willing to pay £3+ for it. Every morning, because ‘they can’t even’.
Image source: hermit_tortoise, Brigitte Tohm
#26
Probably gonna get down voted to s**t but…ketchup
The smell of it makes me gag and I think it ruins anything it’s put on.
Image source: NaturalDisaster2582, Pedro Durigan
#27
Raw steak.
That s**t literally is for social media pictures. Oooh look at my red steak that I didn’t cook, how cool I am.
They scrape it straight into the garbage.
Image source: swampdonkus, Sergey Kotenev
#28
Coffee. Tastes awful and makes me feel sick. Doesn’t even wake you up it literally makes me sleep.
Image source: AFreshlySkinnedEgg, Andrew Neel
#29
Sweet potato fries are better than normal fries – they have to be properly deep-fried, though, and galvanized with salt/seasoning.
Image source: AAHale88, Valeria Boltneva
#30
Raw tomatoes.
Like I’ve tried them every single way that is recommended but I cannot stand them. I’ve had them fresh off a vine, still sun-warm, and just nope.
Image source: lemon-bubble, Gina Davis
Follow Us