Here Are The 16 Celebrities Who Were Voted “Worst Dressed” At The 2024 Emmy Awards

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards returned over the weekend, honoring the best in American prime time television programming from June 1, 2023, until May 31, 2024.
Taking to the red carpet on Sunday (September 15) at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, USA, some of the biggest Hollywood stars stunned the crowd.
Nevertheless, other actors’ outfits flopped. This is how Bored Panda readers rated the worst dressed at the Emmy Awards, ranging from the most unfavorable to the least inferior look.
#1 Devery Jacobs
Devery Jacobs sported a unique twist to the traditional white suit.
The actress was also among the group of stars proudly wearing the Artists4Ceasefire pin.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#2 Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan sizzled in a gown covered in silver sequins, which created a mirror-like effect, designed by Prabal Gurung.
The Bridgerton star styled her unique dress with her Artists4Ceasefire pin.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#3 Tazbah Chavez
Tazbah Chavez posed in a white blazer and pants from B. Yellowtail.
She was nominated in the Outstanding Co-Executive Producer Comedy category for Reservation Dogs.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#4 Guy Branum
Guy Branum took casual chic to the next level, taking on the red carpet in powder blue shorts paired with a bomber jacket.
Guy won Outstanding Co-Executive Producer in a comedy series for HBO’s Hacks.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#5 Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson amazed in a slick midnight black gown from Georges Chakra’s Fall/Winter 2024 couture collection.
The actress was nominated for two Emmys as a writer and as an executive producer for ABC‘s Abbott Elementary.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#6 Amanda Tori Meating
Amanda Tori Meating stunned in an Andrew Shields gown.
The drag artist represented season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which was nominated for multiple Emmys.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#7 Dan Levy
Dan Levy wore a Loewe suit with a very unique white top at the 76th Annual Emmy Awards.
He hosted the star-studded event alongside his father, Eugene Levy.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#8 Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig dazzled in a gold basketweave dress by Oscar de la Renta.
This year, the comedian was nominated as an Outstanding Lead Actress for her role as Maxine Simmons, as well as an executive producer for Palm Royale.
The 51-year-old talent was also nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actress category for hosting Saturday Night Live.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#9 Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson impressed in a sapphire blue tec satin Prada dress.
The actress was nominated for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#10 Chris Perfetti
Chris Perfetti sported a theatrical ruffled shirt from Christian Siriano’s Spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#11 Chris Olsen
Chris Olsen sported a red suit with a chest-revealing white tank top.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#12 Emily Hampshire
Emily Hampshire wore a Summer/Spring 2024 Ready-to-Wear Dolce & Gabbana suit.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#13 Richard Gadd
Richard Gadd represented Scotland in a kilt designed by Loewe.
The comedian won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series for Baby Reindeer.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#14 Tyler James Williams
Tyler James Williams sported smart and casual black attire.
He was nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Comedy Series Emmy for his role as Gregory Eddie in Abbott Elementary.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#15 Eiza González
Eiza González arrived in a blush pink gown with a plunging neckline and a feathered shawl designed by Tamara Ralph.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#16 Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White opted for a classic black suit and bow tie look.
The actor won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety
