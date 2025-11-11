Guy Turns Himself Into “Game Of Thrones” Characters Using Only Make Up

Filipino artist Paolo Ballesteros is like the Many-Faced God, but instead of skinning other people, he uses makeup to transform into different Game Of Thrones Characters.
Interestingly, the 33-year-old actor and TV host didn’t choose the easiest path and decided to turn himself into female characters. So far he’s successfully transformed himself into Brienne of Tarth, Melisandre, Margaery Tyrell, Daenerys Targaryen and both Arya and Sansa Stark. His master makeup skills have even drawn the attention of Lena Headey (who plays Cersei Lannister) when he turned himself into the ruling Queen of Westeros! Check out his amazing transformations below.
#1 Cersei Lannister
#2 Daenerys Targaryen
#3 Brienne Of Tarth
#4 Arya Stark
#5 The Red Woman
#6 Sansa Stark
#7 Margaery Tyrell
