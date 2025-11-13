IKEA Recreates The Famous Living Rooms From The Simpsons, Friends And Stranger Things With Its Products

Some rooms feel so familiar to us that they immediately make us feel right at home; even if we never stepped foot in them before. I grew up watching endless reruns of The Simpsons and could immediately identify the iconic living room in the opening credits, but what would it look like in real life?
The latest ad campaign from Ikea in the United Arab Emirates has the answer, after rummaging through the furniture giant’s vast catalog to recreate some iconic TV living rooms. Dubbed “Ikea Real Life,” the campaign took two months to bring together, with the furniture pieces enhanced by 3D digital software to recreate rooms from The Simpsons, Friends, and Stranger Things.
The Simpsons
Image credits: FOX
Image credits: IKEA
Image credits: IKEA
“The Ikea team worked closely with the creatives for months. They went through hundreds of items to find the perfect pieces that would bring those iconic rooms,” Vinod Jayan, managing director for IKEA in the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman, told Adweek.
“It was a great collaborative effort that led up to a stunning result. A true testament of what IKEA represents: a place where everyone can bring whatever idea they see or have to life.”
Friends
Image credits: Warner Bros
Image credits: IKEA
Image credits: IKEA
We think they did a pretty good job! You can check out more about the individual furnishings on this special page for the project, in case you fancy bringing a little of 742 Evergreen Terrace into your own house. What do you think? Which other rooms would you like to see given the Ikea treatment? Let us know in the comments!
Stranger things
Image credits: 21 Laps Entertainment
Image credits: IKEA
Image credits: IKEA
Here’s what people had to say about the fun campaign
