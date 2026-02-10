Guy’s Secret Video Call With Ex Gets Exposed, Pregnant Wife Considers Heading To Divorce Court

Pregnancy is supposed to be a magical time during which women are taken care of and kept free from stress. The problem is that this doesn’t always happen, and sometimes pregnant women have to deal with difficult situations even while already going through so much.
This is what one first-time mom struggled with after finding out her husband had spent 50 minutes on a video call with his ex and went to extreme lengths to hide it from her. Since she was in her third trimester and due to go on a babymoon with him, she felt trapped.
More info: Reddit
Secrets and lies can end up causing problems between partners, especially if they involve past relationships
Image credits: bearmoney / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster explained that one day her husband received a phone call, sprinted outside to answer it, and then took off in their car for an hour while still talking to someone
Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The man told his wife that he had been on a call with his sister, but later on, when she went through his phone, she found out that he had done a 50-minute video call with his ex
Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)
When the lady confronted her husband, he explained that his ex had simply called him after eight years to wish them on their first pregnancy, but she didn’t believe his story
Image credits: Cool_Essay6746
The pregnant woman wondered what to do as she had a non-refundable babymoon in a week, but was also considering divorcing her husband
Since the poster had been with her husband for eight years, and they were expecting their first baby, it’s safe to say that things seemed to be going well between them. That’s why, when he received a call from his ex out of the blue and tried to hide it, his wife felt suspicious about the whole situation.
Although there is nothing inherently wrong about being friends with one’s ex or talking to them, therapists explain that it’s always important to keep your current partner in the loop. Staying in touch with an old flame is something that should be agreed upon by both partners, instead of being kept a secret.
It seems like since the man didn’t want his wife to know that he was talking to his ex-girlfriend, he went through extreme lengths to hide the call from her. He did this by rushing to his car, taking off for an hour, pretending his sister had called him, and even changing his passwords so that he could keep up the lie.
Clearly, all of this must have made the OP suspicious because she immediately began looking through her husband’s phone. Even in intense situations like this, experts advise not snooping and instead having an honest discussion with one’s partner about whether they are cheating or hiding something.
Image credits: Bizon / Freepik (not the actual photo)
What the poster found after searching through her husband’s phone was that he had archived a chat with many messages from his ex and a 50-minute video call log. She couldn’t believe that he would just spontaneously have such a long conversation with an old flame, especially since they hadn’t been in touch for eight years.
According to professionals, when a loved one breaks trust like this, it’s essential to confront them about it and ask them whatever questions might be on your mind. Finding out why they felt like they needed to lie and what other stuff they might be hiding from you can help get things out in the open and make you feel lighter.
That’s exactly what the woman did, and she was shocked when her husband tried to pretend that his ex had only called to wish them on their pregnancy. He also got mad at her for snooping and refused to apologize for making up such an elaborate lie.
All of this pushed the poster to the brink, and she felt that she needed to divorce her partner and go on their non-refundable babymoon alone in order to protect her peace. This obviously must have been an incredibly tough situation to deal with, especially in her third trimester, but hopefully, she will be able to figure out what’s best for herself and her baby.
What advice would you give to the pregnant poster, and do you think she handled her husband’s deception appropriately? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts on this situation.
People were shocked by the woman’s predicament and felt that her husband was horrible for lying about talking to his ex
Follow Us