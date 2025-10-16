“Diabolical”: Pop Star Baffles Fans After Naming Her Son For Her Diabetes

In show business, it has almost become expected that celebrities will give their children bizarre names. More often than not, they end up choosing a name that is just as unusual as their lifestyle.
Examples abound, with the most recent being Rihanna’s baby daughter, Rockie Irish, named after her father A$AP Rocky’s stage name and her mother’s Irish heritage.
Anne-Marie has revealed the surprisingly sweet and unusual name of her baby boy
British pop star Anne-Marie is the latest celebrity to give her child a very unique moniker.
Speaking on the UK daytime show This Morning, the Rockabye singer revealed that her son’s name was inspired by two things: her grandmother and her gestational diabetes.
The British pop star shared that her baby’s first name is a heartfelt nod to her grandmother
Image credits: annemarie/Instagram
“His name is Forever,” she shared on Tuesday (October 14). “Sugar is his middle name.”
His first name is a tribute to the 34-year-old’s grandmother, who used to sign off every card with Always and Forever, a tradition Anne-Marie and her mother have continued.
“Sugar is his middle name, because I had the diabetes thing when I was pregnant,” Anne-Marie added, referring to gestational diabetes.
About 8% to 10% of pregnant people in the US are diagnosed with gestational diabetes every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Image credits: annemarie/Instagram
Image credits: griffxnblake
Like Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes causes high blood sugar. If left untreated, it can lead to health problems for both the parent and the fetus.
This particular type of diabetes develops when the hormones from the placenta block the body’s ability to use or make insulin, which helps regulate blood glucose levels, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
His middle name has sparked plenty of online chatter
Image credits: annemarie/Instagram
Those with gestational diabetes require more frequent checkups during pregnancy to monitor blood sugar levels. Sometimes, doctors adjust the person’s food (like decreasing sugary drinks and the amount of carbs they eat) to keep their glucose levels well managed.
Image credits: mixcenturion
Forever Sugar is Anne-Marie’s second child with rapper Slowthai (real name Tyron Kaymone Frampton). The couple also shares a one-year-old daughter named Seven.
Seven is still adjusting to the new addition to the family and can get a bit tough without realizing it. “She treats him like he’s her age,” Anne-Marie shared. “So she doesn’t really get that he’s still super tiny.”
Still, she’s thrilled about her new role as a big sister. “They love each other,” the singer gushed, “stare at each other.”
The five-month-old is Anne-Marie’s second child with rapper Slowthai
Image credits: annemarie/Instagram
Image credits: dailytslyrics
While the 2002 hitmaker hadn’t planned her second pregnancy, she wasn’t exactly surprised. As she explained, several psychics she had visited predicted that she would either have babies really close together or twins.
“And it is a beautiful thing,” Anne-Marie said, “but it’s definitely hard.”
Anne-Marie and Slowthai welcomed Forever Sugar earlier this year but hadn’t publicly revealed their son’s name until now.
Anne-Marie revealed that her son’s middle name was inspired by the gestational diabetes she experienced during pregnancy
Image credits: geargodz/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)
People had a lot to say about the boy’s name, with many finding it odd that Anne-Marie chose to name her son after the gestational diabetes she experienced while carrying him.
Believing that names often end up marking a person’s history, one user said Forever Sugar wasn’t the best idea. “Slapping a health crisis on a kid’s birth certificate? That’s not cute, it’s cursed.”
Another agreed, calling the name “creative but diabolical.”
On Reddit, a mother joked that she should have followed Anne-Marie’s lead and named her children “Heartburn and Swollen Ankles.”
“That’s something the kid has to live with and explain for the rest of his life. Just because you wanted to be trendy,” one critic wrote.
Image credits: Datweb3guy
Others, however, liked the name, calling it “the sweetest name ever” and “iconic.”
“That’s actually sweet in its own way, a meaningful name with a real story behind it,” another user commented.
Image credits: annemarie/Instagram
Forever Sugar is one of many unique names in the industry. In addition to Rockie Irish and X Æ A-Xii, there’s Apple Martin (daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin), Stormi Webster (daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott), Ocean King (son of Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega), Buddy Bear Maurice (son of Jamie Oliver and Juliette Norton), and Pilot Inspektor (son of Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf).
Fans and social media users are divided, with reactions ranging from “sweet” to “diabolical”
Image credits: hotmesmediia
Image credits: rakesh_thakkuri
Image credits: zariiastars
Image credits: gothxlilith
Image credits: slimeprint
Image credits: RSLMMFR
Image credits: Vinod_r108
Image credits: CJayFenty
Image credits: strborns
Image credits: sourmoonz
Image credits: bibliosexual
Image credits: claire__forever
Image credits: hersweethabit
Image credits: _littlerobin_1
Image credits: GleamingTara
