Gerald McRaney: Unveiling His Best Roles In Television

Gerald McRaney needs no introduction to true television fans. He has starred in several popular TV shows from the early 80s to the 2020s. If he had not walked away from working in the Louisiana oil fields, Hollywood might not have been blessed with such incredible talent.
The Mississippi-born actor, who spent all of his growing years and university at the state, comes from Scottish and Choctaw ancestry. Gerald McRaney has played a wide range of roles, from religious leaders, law enforcement officers, and military officers to playing doctor. He had built a reputation for himself throughout his over five-decade career. These are Gerald McRaney’s best roles in television.
Simon & Simon (1981–1989)
Gerald McRaney’s first major role on television was playing the older brother, Rick Simon, on the CBS crime drama series Simon & Simon. The show followed two brothers, Rick and A.J. Simon (Jameson Parker), who jointly ran a private investigator agency. Part of the show’s comedy came from their different approaches to solving a case. Rick Simon (Gerald McRaney) was a United States Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran who was street-smart and free-spirited. A.J. was more polished and a college graduate. Although McRaney’s character was portrayed as four years older than Parker’s character, both actors were born in the same year, with McRaney being only three months older. Simon & Simon aired 8 seasons from November 24, 1981, to September 16, 1989.
Major Dad (1989–1993)
Gerald McRaney’s next major TV appearance was playing Maj. John D. “Mac” MacGillis. Although only suggested as a Marine veteran in Simon & Simon, McRaney plays the role of a Major in the CBS sitcom Major Dad. The show premiered a day after Simon & Simon‘s series finale on September 17, 1989. With Major Dad focused on McRaney’s character, the show follows his life as an officer, as well as his personal life with liberal journalist Pollyanna “Polly” Esther Cooper MacGillis (Shanna Reed). After impulsively proposing and marrying Polly, he helps raise her three daughters, Elizabeth Cooper MacGillis (Marisa Ryan), Robin Cooper MacGillis (Nicole Dubuc), and Casey Cooper MacGillis (Chelsea Hertford). After 4 seasons, Major Dad aired its series finale on May 17, 1993.
Promised Land (1996–1999)
Promised Land was a spin-off of another CBS drama, Touch by an Angel. Gerald McRaney led the ensemble cast of Promised Land, playing Russell Greene. The series followed his family’s journey across the country as part of his divine mission to help others in need. However, due to low ratings, Promised Land was canceled and not renewed for a fourth season. The final episode of season 3 aired on May 20, 1999.
Deadwood (2005–2006)
On the HBO Western series Deadwood, Gerald McRaney portrayed California businessman and prospector George Hearst. His character was included as a recurring cast, appearing in 13 of the show’s 36 episodes. Throughout its 3 seasons run, Deadwood enjoyed high ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic aggregate websites. However, the show was canceled after the third season, which aired its final episode on August 27, 2006. The series featured an ensemble cast led by Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane. For his performance, McRaney won his nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series by the Online Film & Television Association. He was also part of the nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2007 SAG Awards.
Jericho (2006–2008)
About a month after Deadwood‘s last episode aired, Gerald McRaney returned as part of the ensemble cast of the CBS post-apocalyptic action drama Jericho. McRaney played the patriarch of the Green family, Johnston Green. The character is introduced as the Mayor of Jericho and a former sergeant in the U.S. Army Rangers. Although part of the main cast in season 1, his character is killed at the season’s finale from a gunshot wound in the war. Jericho was subsequently canceled after the second season.
House of Cards (2013–2017)
Gerald McRaney played a billionaire in the award-winning Netflix political thriller House of Cards. His character, Raymond Tusk, is a billionaire businessman and industrialist and a friend and adviser to President Garrett Walker. Raymond also owns several nuclear power plants. Of the show’s 6 seasons, the character makes appearances in seasons 1, 2, 4, and 5. He’s introduced in season 1 penultimate episode (“Chapter 12”) and makes his last appearance in season 5, episode 8 (“Chapter 60”). The seasons in which McRaney’s character appeared received well above-average reviews from critics and viewers.
NCIS: Los Angeles (2014–2023)
One of Gerald McRaney’s most notable roles on television in recent times. McRaney is cast as Ret. Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride, a former US Navy Admiral and NCIS Director of Special Operations in NCIS: Los Angeles. The character is introduced as a guest cast in seasons 6 and 11. Hollace Kilbride is upgraded to a recurring character in seasons 10 and 12 but becomes part of the main cast in seasons 13 and 14. After 14 seasons, which premiered on September 22, 2009, NCIS: Los Angeles ended on May 21, 2023.
This Is Us (2016–2022)
This Is Us was a Dan Fogelman-created family drama series for NBC. The series had an ensemble cast led by Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley. This Is Us revolves around two parents and their three children, shown in different timeframes. Gerald McRaney was introduced in season 1 of the television show as the recurring character Dr. Nathan Katowski. Popularly known as Dr. K, he is an obstetrician who helped give birth to the triplets.
He becomes a close friend after the death of one of the babies and unknowingly advises Jack to adopt Randall Pearson. For his performance in This Is Us, McRaney received several nominations and awards. He was nominated twice (2017, 2018) for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards, winning in 2017. He also won Drama Guest Actor at the 2017 Gold Derby Awards. Gerald McRaney also received nominations at International Online Cinema Awards (INOCA) and Online Film & Television Association.