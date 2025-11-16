This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

We’re all looking to save money any way we can, but sometimes buying name brand products is worth shelling out that extra 50 cents. It’s great that more affordable options exist, but you’ll never catch me purchasing “Noreos” or a knock-off version of Pringles. (Nobody else has ever been able to nail those classic recipes!) Nowadays, it seems like there’s an off-brand version of anything and everything. Occasionally they’re well done, but often, you regret the purchase as soon as you get home and realize that glue isn’t actually sticky at all and those “Fringles” taste more like cardboard than potato crisps.
And while you might not want to purchase any of these knock-off items yourself, we can still find joy in poking fun at these blatant attempts to rip off famous brands. From recreations of classic characters that look like they’ve been microwaved for 30 seconds to very creative spellings of popular brand names, we’ve gathered some of the best posts from the [Terrible] Off Brands subreddit down below.
Keep reading to also find an interview with Patent Attorney Jacob E. Pittman to hear his insight on the legality of this topic. Be sure to upvote the photos you find most amusing, or that you can’t believe didn’t cause a lawsuit, and let us know in the comments if there are any brands you actually prefer to purchase knock-off versions of. Then if you’re interested in Bored Panda’s previous articles featuring even more blatant rip offs, you can find those right here and here!
#1 Dancing Jordan
Image source: pdrpersonguy575
#2 Many Many Doctors
Image source: Extra-Act-801
#3 I Can Respect The Honesty, At Least
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#4 They Only Learn From The Best
Image source: HOEtasfuck
#5 Mildly Infuriated Bird
Image source: embracecrab
#6 KFC Rip Offf
Image source: i_eat_AURUM
#7 Hotdognald’s
Image source: RocketXDBuster
#8 Anyone Looking For A Reliable Vehicle?
Image source: Heyholol
#9 Looks Phony
Image source: PurpleWallRedFloor
#10 Something Is Not Looking Right
Image source: utsavwagle8848
#11 Omg Guys! It’s Pukicho!
Image source: The_meep_sheep123
#12 This “Shrek” In A Park In Turkey
Image source: GustavTheTurk
#13 Wow What A Good View?
Image source: Disastrous_Spell2957
#14 Dora’s Smarter Cousin, Donna
Image source: adelaydee
#15 Hmm Okay?
Image source: Father_Spiner
#16 Captain China
Image source: Neet12393
#17 “Icequeerii”
Image source: TheGoldenViking
#18 Spongebob & Patrick Join The Confederacy!
Image source: ginodom449
#19 Got This Present 9 Years Ago. Still Cracks Me Up To This Day
Image source: Afksrry
#20 Found This Gem At My Mil’s House
Image source: rezmedic
#21 Monsters Dru
Image source: AbsoluteTree262
#22 Bringing Back A Classic
Image source: Thick_Bluebird_4751
#23 This Perfume I Found At A Cheap Shop Today. Anyone Wanna Smell Like Some Cooch?
Image source: Lemmy_04
#24 Burek King
Image source: KotZSerem
#25 Mockey
Image source: Beautiful_Fishing569
#26 Ever Heard Of Sniper?
Image source: danielsilver69
#27 Found These In The Same Store. I Just Can’t Decide Which Should I Get…
Image source: Kubech
#28 I Don’t Recall This Scene
Image source: Traditional-Pay5318
#29 I Found The Bootleg Lighting Mcqueen Car
Image source: ChocoChipz88
#30 Where’s Woman?
Image source: 108daffodils
#31 Manuella
Image source: Salman_R
#32 My Favourite Film, My Fav Scene Is When Mutant Shrek And The Snake From The Wild Fight Randall In Monsters Incorporated!
Image source: TheDinoKid21
#33 To The Edge Of Space And No Further!
Image source: ben_kammy
#34 Whats App Perfume
Image source: smol_boi-_-
#35 I Think You Used The Wrong Molds, Guys…
Image source: articeon
#36 Off Brand Oompa Loompa
Image source: n-a156
#37 When You Find The Ps5 On Wish
Image source: I_4m_Stupid
#38 Ah Yes My Favorite Soda, Shport.
Image source: atlestar
#39 4 Disappointments For The Price Of One!
Image source: Lord_Laserdisc_III
#40 Ah Yes, My Favourite Car Brands- Aston Maptin And Popschf
Image source: Kotelmo
#41 Bought This T-Shirt For 80 Euros. Took Me Long Enough To Figure Out What Was Wrong
Image source: whackadoodle76
#42 Tenis Perrones (Happy New Year For Everyone)
Image source: AguaysolP
#43 It’s Humble, It Doesn’t Like To Flex
Image source: ITotalyWon
#44 Super Jump Man From Weagle
Image source: Beautiful_Fishing569
#45 The Little Train That Won A Medal
Image source: Trident555
