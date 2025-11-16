This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

We’re all looking to save money any way we can, but sometimes buying name brand products is worth shelling out that extra 50 cents. It’s great that more affordable options exist, but you’ll never catch me purchasing “Noreos” or a knock-off version of Pringles. (Nobody else has ever been able to nail those classic recipes!) Nowadays, it seems like there’s an off-brand version of anything and everything. Occasionally they’re well done, but often, you regret the purchase as soon as you get home and realize that glue isn’t actually sticky at all and those “Fringles” taste more like cardboard than potato crisps.

And while you might not want to purchase any of these knock-off items yourself, we can still find joy in poking fun at these blatant attempts to rip off famous brands. From recreations of classic characters that look like they’ve been microwaved for 30 seconds to very creative spellings of popular brand names, we’ve gathered some of the best posts from the [Terrible] Off Brands subreddit down below.

Keep reading to also find an interview with Patent Attorney Jacob E. Pittman to hear his insight on the legality of this topic. Be sure to upvote the photos you find most amusing, or that you can’t believe didn’t cause a lawsuit, and let us know in the comments if there are any brands you actually prefer to purchase knock-off versions of. Then if you’re interested in Bored Panda’s previous articles featuring even more blatant rip offs, you can find those right here and here!

#1 Dancing Jordan

Image source: pdrpersonguy575

#2 Many Many Doctors

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: Extra-Act-801

#3 I Can Respect The Honesty, At Least

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#4 They Only Learn From The Best

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: HOEtasfuck

#5 Mildly Infuriated Bird

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: embracecrab

#6 KFC Rip Offf

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: i_eat_AURUM

#7 Hotdognald’s

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: RocketXDBuster

#8 Anyone Looking For A Reliable Vehicle?

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: Heyholol

#9 Looks Phony

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: PurpleWallRedFloor

#10 Something Is Not Looking Right

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: utsavwagle8848

#11 Omg Guys! It’s Pukicho!

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: The_meep_sheep123

#12 This “Shrek” In A Park In Turkey

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: GustavTheTurk

#13 Wow What A Good View?

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: Disastrous_Spell2957

#14 Dora’s Smarter Cousin, Donna

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: adelaydee

#15 Hmm Okay?

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: Father_Spiner

#16 Captain China

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: Neet12393

#17 “Icequeerii”

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: TheGoldenViking

#18 Spongebob & Patrick Join The Confederacy!

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: ginodom449

#19 Got This Present 9 Years Ago. Still Cracks Me Up To This Day

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: Afksrry

#20 Found This Gem At My Mil’s House

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: rezmedic

#21 Monsters Dru

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: AbsoluteTree262

#22 Bringing Back A Classic

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: Thick_Bluebird_4751

#23 This Perfume I Found At A Cheap Shop Today. Anyone Wanna Smell Like Some Cooch?

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: Lemmy_04

#24 Burek King

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: KotZSerem

#25 Mockey

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: Beautiful_Fishing569

#26 Ever Heard Of Sniper?

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: danielsilver69

#27 Found These In The Same Store. I Just Can’t Decide Which Should I Get…

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: Kubech

#28 I Don’t Recall This Scene

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: Traditional-Pay5318

#29 I Found The Bootleg Lighting Mcqueen Car

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: ChocoChipz88

#30 Where’s Woman?

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: 108daffodils

#31 Manuella

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: Salman_R

#32 My Favourite Film, My Fav Scene Is When Mutant Shrek And The Snake From The Wild Fight Randall In Monsters Incorporated!

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: TheDinoKid21

#33 To The Edge Of Space And No Further!

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: ben_kammy

#34 Whats App Perfume

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: smol_boi-_-

#35 I Think You Used The Wrong Molds, Guys…

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: articeon

#36 Off Brand Oompa Loompa

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: n-a156

#37 When You Find The Ps5 On Wish

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: I_4m_Stupid

#38 Ah Yes My Favorite Soda, Shport.

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: atlestar

#39 4 Disappointments For The Price Of One!

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: Lord_Laserdisc_III

#40 Ah Yes, My Favourite Car Brands- Aston Maptin And Popschf

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: Kotelmo

#41 Bought This T-Shirt For 80 Euros. Took Me Long Enough To Figure Out What Was Wrong

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: whackadoodle76

#42 Tenis Perrones (Happy New Year For Everyone)

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: AguaysolP

#43 It’s Humble, It Doesn’t Like To Flex

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: ITotalyWon

#44 Super Jump Man From Weagle

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: Beautiful_Fishing569

#45 The Little Train That Won A Medal

This Online Group Roasts Shameless Rip Offs Of Famous Brands, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Offenders (New Pics)

Image source: Trident555

