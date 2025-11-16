35 Things That Happen Next Door Shared By This Online Group

We have never spent so much time in our homes as we have since the start of the pandemic. And it’s likely not going anywhere. With more and more workplaces shifting to hybrid, or to entire work from home models, homes are likely to remain our safe office spaces that have obvious perks. In fact, this 2019 survey found that a hybrid working environment would make employees happier (83%), feel more trusted (82%), improve their work/life balance (81%), and make them more likely to recommend their company to a friend (81%). Are we then now living our best lives, well, at least in that sense?
Not so fast. Staying at home means that you not only gotta spend more time with your family members, whether you like it or not, but that you’re not alone doing so. Your neighbors are also here too. That means a lot of noise, from construction sounds to loud quarrels or dance music smashing through the speakers. But this is just the tip of the iceberg.
Some people are (un)lucky enough to have real weird neighbors to deal with. And when I say weird, I mean it. Thanks to a subreddit called “NextDoor,” we can now get a glimpse into what it’s like to live next door to someone that makes you wonder ‘what on earth is wrong with some people?’
#1 Someone Sure Is Cocky
Image source: malipupper
#2 I Would’ve Paid Cash To Have Witnessed This
Image source: nottelling411
#3 He’s Just Trying To Feed His Family In These Tough Times
Image source: Belatryx84
#4 Get Paid To Stop Baby Fever
Image source: reddit.com
#5 I Hope He Does It
Image source: tlaquepaque0
#6 My Neighbors Are Loosing It…
Image source: eventualist
#7 Ice Cream Truck Uproar
Image source: hfk2udkwlalhq3
#8 I Have So Many Questions
Image source: jul1992
#9 Not All Boomers Are Bad
Image source: shayocean
#10 Because Nextdoor Isn’t Always Racist Or Trashy, Here Is Something On The Lighter Side
Image source: rabidstoat
#11 All The Best Hoods Have Great Lawn Care
Image source: _Rickety__Cricket_
#12 A Neighborly Reminder
Image source: amonson1984
#13 Meanwhile
Image source: bestofnextdoor
#14 Perfect Little Soup Boy
Image source: Becks467
#15 Runaway Roomba
Image source: cecilomardesign
#16 Need Immediate Help
Image source: DrRockstar99
#17 A Joke Or A Cry For Help?
Image source: amonson1984
#18 Oh Teenagers….
Image source: slskowron
#19 These Are The Posts I Like To See
Image source: ElleMcQueen
#20 This Was Posted On My Local Nextdoor Today…
Image source: VajraPurba
#21 Anybody Out There??
Image source: craggy_isle
#22 He’s Eaten All Of My Cereal
Image source: DrRockstar99
#23 Illegal Activity Reported By Karen…
Image source: romeosgal214
#24 Diarrhea
Image source: phargmin
#25 Stop
Image source: bestofnextdoor
#26 Alert
Image source: bestofnextdoor
#27 Just Because It’s Upside-Down, Doesn’t Mean It Can Be Parked On The Lawn [denver]
Image source: Threedawg
#28 Doesn’t Ring A Bell…
Image source: threelostsocks
#29 Waffle Stomper
Image source: Umphreak416
#30 A Warm Welcome
Image source: yungsemite
#31 You’re All Going To Hell Kids
Image source: ogcaryts
#32 Lol
Image source: Rotisserie1719
#33 Literally The First Post I Saw When I Downloaded Nextdoor
Image source: Lkasso
#34 Lost Bird
Image source: MoralDiabetes
#35 Here Is A Great Idea For Increasing Property Values!
Image source: Tickslady
Follow Us