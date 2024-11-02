‘Swamp People’ Star Announces Pregnancy With 2nd Baby

Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat, known for her fearless alligator hunting on the hit show Swamp People, recently shared exciting family news with her fans: she and her partner Joshua Kippes are expecting their second child. The couple already has a one-year-old daughter, and Wheat has another stepchild, her husband Kippes’ young son from a previous relationship.
Pickle shared the news while talking about her journey of balancing a hunting career with family life in a light-hearted Instagram video. Pickle’s exact words were: “All of a sudden, the clothes that fit you last hunting season, don’t fit you no more. Because of the 14 week bump starting to pop.”
The 27-year-old gator hunter hasn’t held back her excitement as she embraces her second pregnancy only a couple of months after her first! She has even been bringing snacks into the woods and continues to enjoy both her pregnancy and gator-hunting career, side-by-side! Though Wheat and Kippes haven’t yet shared the gender of the new baby, fans are excited to see how this journey unfolds, especially since the couple had their first-born back in May 2023. Balancing a life as rugged as the Louisiana swamps with the joys and challenges of motherhood is a rare story and one that Wheat embraces in a way only a few can!
Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat Comes From a Family of Gator Hunters
Wheat learned her craft young and has been hunting with her father and grandfather since childhood. Pickle joined Swamp People in Season 12, and quickly became a fan favorite for her skill and fearlessness, especially in her quest with co-star Troy Landry to capture a hundred gators a day!
Hunting gators is one of the most dangerous jobs, yet Wheat thrives on the adrenaline rushes, and hopes to pass on this passion to her kids. As per PopCulture, while talking about her grandfather, here’s what Pickle had to say about passing on this tradition to her future generations: “He had a unique style of shooting that managed to keep his people safe and fed for many years unnoticed by society growing around them… It’s important to me and my family to continue to share what we’ve learned from our ancestors and to keep following the grain. It keeps us rooted and happy.”
With Season 15 having wrapped earlier this year, Swamp People is set to return for its 16th installment in January 2025. Fans are looking forward to seeing her back in action and how she will bring her expanding family into her story on the show.
In the meantime, viewers in the US can catch up and stream all the seasons of Swamp People on Hulu.
|Swamp People
|Cast
|Troy Landry, Jacob Landry, Bruce Mitchell, Chase Landry, Willie Edwards
|Release Date
|Premiered on August 22, 2010
|Stream On
|History Channel, Hulu
|Directed by
|Various directors across seasons
|Produced by
|Original Productions
|Based On
|Real-life adventures of alligator hunters in Louisiana
|Plot Summary
|A reality series following the lives and challenges of Louisiana swampers as they hunt alligators to support their way of life
|Musical Elements
|Dramatic and suspenseful background music highlighting the tension of each hunt
|Current Status
|Ongoing, with new seasons airing annually on the History Channel
