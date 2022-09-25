5 Shows to Watch if you like Hulu’s The Dropout

Hulu created another masterpiece when they green-lit ‘The Dropout’ series based on the epic rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her multibillion-dollar company, Theranos.
Starring the talented Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth, this mini-series follows entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes as she maneuvers the world of power to become one of the most successful women in the pharmaceutical world.
Maybe that’s one of the reasons this show was so captivating . If you’ve watched any of Elizabeth’s interviews during Theranos’s peak, this true crime series greatly brings us into her world. You can learn many lessons from Hulu’s The Dropout, but binge-watching for fun is also a thrill.
If you enjoyed Hulu’s The dropout and want to watch a similar series, here are five shows you can watch next!
1. Inventing Anna- Netflix (2022)
If you enjoy true crime stories, then you probably know about Anna Sorokin, AKA Anna Delvey, who intrigued many when it was revealed that she had committed fraud worth millions and made a fool of New York elite circles. The series Inventing Anna shares Sorokin’s intriguing story as she cons Manhattans elite and almost gets away with it.
How did she do it? She claimed she was a german, sometimes Russian, heiress awaiting her vast inheritance to spend on whatever she wanted. And where there’s the promise of money, people will do some questionable things to get it.
With some surprising twists and turns, you’ll have to binge this entire series to grasp how this charismatic young woman was able to deceive so many people.
2. Bad vegan- Netflix (2022)
Another true crime documentary on this list is the mini-series Bad Vegan. It’s about a successful vegan restaurant owner, Sarma Melngailis, who opened her Pure Food and Wine restaurant when the newest craze in New York was clean eating and being vegan.
Sounds above board, right? The problem was she was getting into serious debt trying to please a man she met online. After things went south with her then-boyfriend and part owner of the restaurant, she decided to look for help and met a man who promised the power of immortality.
But Sarma didn’t want the power for herself; she wanted it for her dog. So if you’re ready to jump into a four-part documentary about veganism with a touch of mystery, this is the show to watch next.
3. Wecrashed- Apple Tv (2022)
This Apple TV series is more similar to ‘The Dropout’ than the other shows on the list. We crashed is a story about the once unicorn company WeWork. Headed by the ambitious and charismatic CEO Adam Newman, the startup company WeWork was on its way to making history after it announced its initial public offering(IPO) in October 2021.
But with a slew of legal trouble, damaged reputations, and unexplainable spending by the CEO throughout the years, everything wasn’t as rosy as we were led to believe . The castle they built came tumbling when it was revealed that they had overestimated the company’s profitability and value.
If you’re looking for a thrilling ride, Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto play the charismatic and influential couple, Adam Newman and his wife, Rebecca Newman. With great performances from both actors and suspenseful pacing, you’ll be craving a second season by the time you get to the last episode.
4. Succession- HBO (2018)
For those who want another show with a powerful CEO at the helm that controls everything and anyone, then the award-winning HBO drama Succession will give you what you need.
Like Elizabeth Holmes, Logan Roy, the chairman, and CEO of the Roy media company, doesn’t care who gets hurt as long as he gets what he wants. Even if it’s his children, his relentless greed for power destroys his relationship with his kids and their self-esteem as he struggles to keep his company alive.
With constant scheming and infighting in the family, it’s never a dull day in the Roy household as they fight to inherit the multibillion-dollar media empire their father built. But disclaimer, here are five scenes from succession that went too far.
5. Billions- Showtime (2016-)
It was always a race against time for Elizabeth Holmes to create the Theranos device before it was even possible. This made everyone wonder whether she was just too ahead of her time or too prideful to admit that she couldn’t do it.
You can try watching Showtime’s Billions next if you want a show that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Literally. In this series, the billionaire is Bobby Axelrod, a successful hedge fund manager who happens to bsometimes sometimes breaks the laways looks good while doing it!
For the sake of justice, the New York District Attorney Chuck Rhoades is always there to catch him. Or at least he tries to.
You’ll either end up as frustrated as Chuck trying to pin any crime on the ever cunning Bobby Axelrod or sit back and watch everything unfold.
Which series will you watch first?