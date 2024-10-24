‘Swamp People’ Star Troy Landry Charged in Gator Sting Operation

Troy Landry, the gator hunter from History Channel’s Swamp People, has found himself in a sticky situation. On September 19, 2024, the 63-year-old was charged with two counts of improperly tagging an alligator after Louisiana game wardens caught him in a sting operation. The trouble began when an anonymous tip-off alerted the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) to some unauthorized gator lines at Lake Palourde. Game wardens Jake Darren and Harry Gaines then found Landry with a 7 to 8-foot gator on one of the lines.
As reported by PEOPLE, Landry was caught along with a 28-year-old accomplice, whose name is being kept under wraps. Just as Landry was about to spear the gator, the wardens decided it was time to come out of hiding. When confronted, Landry initially claimed they were “just scouting.” He insisted they had permission to hunt, which was later confirmed.
While Landry claimed that every gator in the boat was tagged correctly., the wardens discovered that none of the tags matched the area. Landry eventually confessed that he had tagged the gator with a tag meant for Iberville Parish. To top it off, he admitted to cutting a dead alligator loose and letting it float away before the agents arrived. A similar line to the one Landry was using was found trailing from the untagged gator’s mouth.
What’s Next for Landry?
The gator in question was seized, along with Landry’s boat and engine. According to a report by Outdoor Life, Landry now has to show up to court for a civil restitution hearing on November 20, 2024. All of this is because failure to tag an alligator is no small matter in Louisiana. It’s a class four violation which carries a potential fine of up to $950 and a maximum of 120 days in jail!
Landry was given two citations for improperly tagging an alligator and cutting a dead alligator from the line. Because of the violations, Landry’s boat and its engine were seized by the authorities. The criminal court date for Landry is January 25, 2025.
As for Landry, he seems as unfazed as ever by the charges. According to the same report, he told WFAB:
“I got a speeding ticket also last month but I have nothing to say about it.” His daughter-in-law, Lyndsi Landry also downplayed the incident and stated: “It was just a ticket. Nothing happened. I don’t know why everyone blew it out of proportion.”
Catch more of Landry’s adventures on Swamp People on the History Channel.
Follow Us