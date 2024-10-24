‘Swamp People’ Star Troy Landry Charged in Gator Sting Operation

by

Troy Landry, the gator hunter from History Channel’s Swamp People, has found himself in a sticky situation. On September 19, 2024, the 63-year-old was charged with two counts of improperly tagging an alligator after Louisiana game wardens caught him in a sting operation. The trouble began when an anonymous tip-off alerted the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) to some unauthorized gator lines at Lake Palourde. Game wardens Jake Darren and Harry Gaines then found Landry with a 7 to 8-foot gator on one of the lines.

As reported by PEOPLE, Landry was caught along with a 28-year-old accomplice, whose name is being kept under wraps. Just as Landry was about to spear the gator, the wardens decided it was time to come out of hiding. When confronted, Landry initially claimed they were “just scouting.” He insisted they had permission to hunt, which was later confirmed. 

While Landry claimed that every gator in the boat was tagged correctly., the wardens discovered that none of the tags matched the area. Landry eventually confessed that he had tagged the gator with a tag meant for Iberville Parish. To top it off, he admitted to cutting a dead alligator loose and letting it float away before the agents arrived. A similar line to the one Landry was using was found trailing from the untagged gator’s mouth. 

What’s Next for Landry?

Troy Landry on Swamp Mysteries with Troy Landry

The gator in question was seized, along with Landry’s boat and engine. According to a report by Outdoor Life, Landry now has to show up to court for a civil restitution hearing on November 20, 2024. All of this is because failure to tag an alligator is no small matter in Louisiana. It’s a class four violation which carries a potential fine of up to $950 and a maximum of 120 days in jail!

Landry was given two citations for improperly tagging an alligator and cutting a dead alligator from the line. Because of the violations, Landry’s boat and its engine were seized by the authorities. The criminal court date for Landry is January 25, 2025.

As for Landry, he seems as unfazed as ever by the charges. According to the same report, he told WFAB:

“I got a speeding ticket also last month but I have nothing to say about it.” His daughter-in-law, Lyndsi Landry also downplayed the incident and stated: “It was just a ticket. Nothing happened. I don’t know why everyone blew it out of proportion.”

Catch more of Landry’s adventures on Swamp People on the History Channel.

Swamp people poster Swamp People
Cast Troy Landry, Jacob Landry, Chase Landry, Bruce Mitchell, Willie Edwards, Junior Edwards
Release Date Premiered on August 22, 2010 (Ongoing series)
Stream On History Channel, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Various directors across seasons
Produced by Original Productions
Based On Reality series following alligator hunters in the swamps of Louisiana
Plot Summary A reality series showcasing the day-to-day lives of alligator hunters in Louisiana during the 30-day hunting season.
Musical Elements Features a mix of swamp rock and country music, with the theme song “Shoot to Thrill” by AC/DC
Current Status Ongoing; latest season aired in 2024

Watch on History Channel

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
Five Memorable Easter Episodes from Primetime Cartoon Sitcoms
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2019
the simpsons matt groening shows ranked
Evolution of ‘The Simpsons’ Animation Over 30 Years (1987-2021)
3 min read
May, 28, 2021
Why Jim Carrey’s Show “Kidding” Was Canceled
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2020
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Season 5 Episodes 24 Review: “Luapo’I (Prey)”
3 min read
May, 10, 2015
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Season 6 Episode 13 Review: “Umia Ka Hanu (Hold The Breath)”
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2016
7 Golden Girls Episodes To Help You Cope With All Life’s Problems
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.