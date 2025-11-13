Man Shows What Every Mom Is Like, And It’s Hilarious How Accurate He Is

Sometimes the ones we poke fun at the most are the ones who are closest to our hearts – and that especially applies to our moms. Comedian Trey Kennedy posted a hilarious video on his page simply titled ‘moms’ in which he delivered all the most common ‘mom-isms.’

Image credits: treynkennedy

No matter where you come from this spoof is sure to have at least one or two relatable scenarios that you have experienced with your own mother. From shouting into the phone to not understanding new technology and complaining about the ocean of water that somehow ends up in the bathroom Kennedy covers it all. Scroll down to watch the full video and to the moms out there remember we tease because we love!

Watch the full video

Across the internet people could find something in the video that was too relatable

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
