We Share Our Daily Life Bridging Cultural Gaps As An International Couple In These 28 Illustrations

Life is complicated—we all know that, without even mentioning the relationships. Dealing with different cultures sounds even more complex, huh? What about getting stuck for months in a house during your honeymoon because a devastating virus hit the whole world in a matter of a few weeks, giving no time to pack? Well, nothing seems to be impossible for us.

My name is Milia, and I am an Indonesian pharmacist. My husband, Matteo, is a creative Italian illustrator, and we both have a passion for art. A few months ago, we were living the dream in Bali, got married on a remote tropical island, and moved for a while to Italy for the honeymoon and gathering with the family. Shortly after, the lockdown forced us to stay.

No drama, just opportunities, so we began to share our daily life bridging cultural gaps with funny illustrations. Spicy food, painful yoga, romantic moments, huge portions, overloaded bikes, sweet hopes, and much more. Our life seems to be an endless adventure! Scroll down to see our couple illustrations, and don’t forget to upvote the best!

More info: westinasia.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 When She Cooks

#2 When He Cooks

#3 How To Move Stuff Around Bali

#4 The First Winter

#5 Life Without Hair Salons

#6 Hugging Tall People

#7 Learning Meditation

#8 There Is Always Time To Be Romantic

#9 First Sunshine After Months

#10 Stay Strong

#11 Side Effects Of Isolation

#12 Do Your Best

#13 Sunbathing

#14 Learning Yoga

#15 West In Asia

#16 First Indonesian Traditional Massage

#17 Video Interview

#18 Life Without Human Contacts

#19 Stay Safe

#20 Balinese Memories

#21 Like A Fish

#22 New Year

#23 Traveling

#24 Watching Sunsets

#25 West In Asia

#26 Time To Travel

#27 I Sea You

#28 How People Celebrate Christmas In Bali

