Johnson Family Vacation Cast: Then and Now

Johnson Family Vacation was one of the most famous road comedy movies of the 2000s, especially because of its star-studded cast. With each cast member at the peak of their career, Johnson Family Vacation became a success largely due to its ensemble cast. Its eclectic cast included famous rappers, comedians, singers, actors, sex symbols, and TV hosts.
Another major reason for Johnson Family Vacation‘s success was that, as a family comedy, it was relatable to several film audience demographics. In Johnson Family Vacation, Nate Johnson and his family embark on a road trip to attend his family reunion in Missouri. Most of the movie’s 97-minute runtime follows the numerous escapades they encounter during the trip. Here’s a look at the Johnson Family Vacation cast and where they are in their careers today.
Cedric the Entertainer as Nathaniel “Nate” Johnson/Uncle Earl Johnson
Stand-up comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer led the Johnson Family Vacation cast, playing its protagonist Nate Johnson. As a family man with a beautiful wife and three children (a son and two daughters), Nate is very protective of his family. Nate’s mother is disapproving of his wife, especially because she believes she doesn’t love her son and that they are living separately. Nate also has a competitive relationship with his older brother, Mack. Cedric the Entertainer also played Uncle Earl, who owns an auto shop and comes to Nate and his family’s rescue when their car breaks down.
Since Johnson Family Vacation, Cedric the Entertainer has had a busy career as a stand-up comedian, television host, and actor. He currently plays Calvin Butler on CBS’s sitcom The Neighborhood and voices Bobby Proud on the Disney+ animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. On the big screen, Cedric the Entertainer is set to portray the late iconic rapper The Notorious B.I.G. in the biographical film A Hip-Hop Story (2024) and will also star in Outlaw Posse (2024).
Vanessa Williams as Dorothy Johnson
Although she later resigned her title, Vanessa Williams held the record of being the first African-American to win the Miss America title. Williams was crowned winner in the Miss America 1984 competition. The model, singer, and actress joined Johnson Family Vacation cast as Cedric the Entertainer’s on-screen wife, Dorothy Johnson. Before embarking on the road trip to Missouri, Dorothy and Nate were estranged and separated, living in separate houses. With the events of the trip and the family reunion, Dorothy and Nate reconciled.
Although Williams continued with her career as an actress, in recent times, she has appeared in fewer movies and TV shows than she did in the last decade. Her last feature film appearance was in Bad Hair (2020), but she starred in the television film A Christmas Family Reunion in 2021. Venessa Williams’ most recent on-screen appearance was as a guest on RuPaul’s Drag Race and Great Performances in 2023. She also continues to work in theater, in both Broadway and Off-Broadway productions.
Bow Wow as Divirnius James “D.J.” Johnson
In 2004, Bow Wow (Shad Moss) was at the peak of his musical career, having released three successful albums. Joining the Johnson Family Vacation cast was a great addition as it helped bring in a unique audience demographic. Bow Wow was cast as Divirnius James “D.J.” Johnson, the only son of Nate and Dorothy Johnson. Johnson Family Vacation was the rapper’s fourth feature film. Over the years, Bow Wow starred in several other movies, with recent starring roles as Twinkie in the 2021 F9 and Mega in the 2022 Christmas TV movie Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding. In 2023, he appeared in an episode (“Real Heavy Hitters of Hollywood”) of Celebrity Game Face.
Solange Knowles as Nikki Johnson
Playing the older Johnson child was singer, songwriter, and actress Solange Knowles, famously known as Beyoncé’s younger sister. As Nikki Johnson in Johnson Family Vacation, the character was almost always at odds with her father because of her fashion choices and interactions with boys. Johnson Family Vacation was Solange Knowles’ film debut. However, she only starred in one other feature film (Bring It On: All or Nothing) in 2006 and made a cameo appearance as Herself in the 2019 Homecoming. Although she hasn’t appeared in any film or television project in the 2020s or released a single or album, Knowles has focused more on her family and expanding her businesses.
Steve Harvey as Mack Johnson
Steve Harvey joined the Johnson Family Vacation cast in a supporting role as Mack Johnson. His character was the older brother of Cedric the Entertainer’s character. Mack and Nate had competed for everything since they were young. At the family reunion in Missouri, their rival was the event’s highlight. Johnson Family Vacation was one of the last few movies where Steve Harvey was cast in an acting role. Harvey’s last feature film appearances were as Himself in the 2009 Madea Goes to Jail and in the 2012 romantic comedy adapted from his Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man 2009 book, Think Like a Man.
Shannon Elizabeth as Chrishelle Rene Boudreau
Shannon Elizabeth was one of the 1990s and 2000s sex symbols and teen idols. In Johnson Family Vacation, Elizabeth was cast as Chrishelle Rene Boudreau. The character is introduced during the family’s road trip when Nate Johnson picks her up as a hitchhiker. The family is forced to ditch her after she acts possessed and has an alligator as a pet. Shannon Elizabeth recently played the lead in the 2023 mystery crime drama Death on the Border. Elizabeth’s last appearance in television was as a contestant in the first season of Celebrity Big Brother, which aired on CBS from February 7 to February 25, 2018.
Jason Momoa as Navarro
Although he wasn’t part of Johnson Family Vacation‘s top cast, Jason Momoa’s acting success makes it a notable mention. Johnson Family Vacation was Jason Momoa’s film debut. His character was introduced when Nate Johnson mistakenly stopped at an Indian casino, thinking it was an Indian reservation. Jason Momoa played the Indian tour guide, Navarro, who was flirting with Nikki Johnson, much to Nate’s disapproval. Over the years, Jason Momoa has played several iconic roles in film and television. Some of Momoa’s notable roles include Ronon Dex in Stargate Atlantis (2005-2009), Conan in Conan the Barbarian (2011), Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones (2011-2012), Duncan Idaho in Dune (20210, and portraying the DC superhero Aquaman in several DCEU movies. If the Johnson Family Vacation movie and cast was one of your favorite 2004 movies, read the Top 15 Movies Turning 20 in 2024.
