John Corbett is an American actor and musician known for his contribution to film and television. Corbett may not necessarily be rated among Hollywood’s top actors, but he has appeared in several popular productions. Besides his work in film, television, and as a musician, Corbett has also appeared in several music videos.
Corbett was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, on May 9, 1961. In film, one of John’s most prominent roles is playing Ian Miller in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding film series. Set to reprise his role in the franchise’s third installment, here are 9 things you didn’t know about My Big Fat Greek Wedding‘s John Corbett.
1. The Movies You Know John Corbett From
Movie audiences from the last 90s may remember John Corbett from playing Jacqueline Kim’s husband, Norman Calder, in the 1997 disaster film Volcano. The movie had Tommy Lee Jones playing its protagonist Mike Roark, the O.E.M. director. Corbett played Lars Hammond in the romantic comedy Serendipity (2001).
In the 2004 black comedy Elvis Has Left the Building, Corbett plays the lead role as Miles Taylor alongside Kim Basinger. Corbett plays one of Carrie’s long-term boyfriends, Aidan Shaw, in the romantic comedy Sex and the City 2 (2010). Corbett also played the separated husband of Jennifer Lopez’s character in the 2015 erotic thriller The Boy Next Door. Corbett’s Ian Miller’s character marries into a large, loud, intrusive Greek family, the Portokalos.
2. John Corbett’s Work Before Becoming An Actor
Although John Corbett Wheeling Central Catholic High School, after his graduation in 1979, Corbett moved West to Bellflower, California. While staying with his father and stepmother, Corbett landed a job as a hydro tester in Fontana’s Kaiser Steel. At some point during his six-year employment at the factory, Corbett trained to become an L.A. County Deputy Sheriff. However, things did not work as planned, with Corbett failing the exams.
After a back injury at the factory, Corbett left the job and sought something less hazardous. Corbett soon enrolled at Norwalk’s Cerritos College to study hairdressing. By 1986, Corbett became a certified and licensed hairstylist.
3. John Corbett First Experience With Acting
During his time at Cerritos College, John Corbett also studied acting. He attended theatre classes at night while focusing on hairdressing classes during the day. After his time at the college, Corbett landed his first acting job in a commercial. Through commercials, he got the experience and exposure to secure more roles on television.
4. John Corbett’s TV Debut
John Corbett’s first appearance on television was in 1988. In ABC’s comedy-drama series The Wonder Years, Corbett was cast as the hippie boyfriend of Olivia d’Abo’s character. Corbett played the character of Louis. He appeared in a single episode and was credited under the name of Jack Corbett.
5. Other TV Shows John Corbett Was In
John Corbett’s next appearance on television happened two years later, in 1990. However, Corbett was cast as Chris Stevens, a disc jockey at KBHR. Corbett played the character for 110 episodes on CBS’s Northern Exposure from 1990 to 1995. Corbett played Adam MacArthur in 13 episodes of Fox’s science fiction TV series The Visitor.
Corbett’s other notable roles are Michael Linkletter in Lucky, Max Gregson in United States of Tara, Seth Holt in Parenthood, and Josiah Bacon in Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll. Corbett played a recurring role as Aidan Shaw in 2022 And Just Like That…, Robert in How I Met Your Father (2023), and Dr. Dan Covey in XO, Kitty (2023).
6. Other Movies John Corbett Was In
John Corbett made his film debut in 1991, playing Big Augie in Flight of the Intruder. Corbett was Cary Maynard Philco in 1996 Wedding Bell Blues, Jonathan Silver in Desperate But Not Serious (2000), and Dan Parker in Raising Helen (2004). Within the last decade, Corbett has played Pearce Hill in God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness (2018), Glenn in The Silence (2019), and Grant in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. Corbett reprised the role of Dr. Dan Covey in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) and its sequel, To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021).
7. John Corbett’s Musical Career
John Corbett is a country music singer with a single and two albums. Corbett’s single, “Good to Go,” peaked at number 43 on the US Country Billboard. Corbett released his self-titled album, John Corbett, on April 4, 2006. On February 5, 2013, he released his second album Leaving Nothin’ Behind.
8. The Nominations & Awards John Corbett Has Received
John Corbett has received several major award nominations in his acting career. His first award was a 1992 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He was nominated for his work in Northern Exposure. In 1993 and 1995, Corbett received a Golden Globe and SAG Award nomination for Northern Exposure. So far, Corbett has received two nominations from Golden Globe, SAG, and Saturn Awards.
9. John Corbett Is Married To A Career Co-Star
John Corbett is married to actress Bo Derek. The couple married in December 2020 but has been in a relationship since 2002. John Corbett‘s wife, Derek, can be remembered for her role as Anastasia in the R-rated drama Fantasies (1981), although she was credited as Kathleen Collins.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is scheduled for release on September 8, 2023.
