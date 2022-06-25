Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Assad Zaman

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Assad Zaman

Assad Zaman is not a household name for many in America, but it won’t be long until he is. He’s been a big actor in the UK for a while now, but he’s about to find his face on a few different programs in the states – which means he’s about to become a lot more widely recognized. The announcement that he was recently cast in the new series, “Interview With a Vampire,” has shaken the acting world, and now fans want to know as much as possible. He is an inherently private man, but we will find out as much as we can about the young actor.

1. He’s Worked Before

While his upcoming role might be the biggest of his life thus far, he’s been able to work more than a few times on a few different projects. He is well-known for his roles in projects such as Apple Tree Yard, Our Girl, and This is the Night Mail. He’s been working for many years, and his resume is impressive.

2. He is a Theater Student

He graduated in 2013 from an impressive school. He was a student at the Manchester Metropolitan School of Theatre, which is notoriously difficult to gain admission to, and he seems like the kind of guy who is just good enough to make it in.

3. He is an 80s Child

This is an actor who was born in the 80s, and he is a summer baby. He was born on July 26, 1984. He was born in a place called Karachi, which is located in Pakistan. We know very little about his life in terms of his childhood or his family.

4. He is Online

He’s an actor who knows that being online allows his fans to follow along when he has a story to share. However, he uses his Twitter account to share the most. He’s a man who has a lot to share on that account, including his work on his new series as well as work he’s done in the past.

5. He’s Not Too Active On Instagram

While he does share a little on the Instagram platform, he’s not particularly active. When he does share online, he does not share much. When he shares a photo, it’s usually of a scene, a person, or a landscape – and he never adds a caption. He adds the photo, and the more than 700 followers on his platform are simply left to decide what it is he is sharing and what each photo means. He’s not giving anything away.

6. He Shares Nothing

We know next to nothing about him as a person outside of his work. He doesn’t share anything about his family or his life as a child. He doesn’t talk about his life growing up or what he does for fun outside of work. There is so little information about him located anywhere that we simply cannot tell you anything about him other than the fact that he is just working regularly.

7. He is Coming to PBS

Something he’s been up to in his life recently is working on a period drama in the UK. He worked on a show called “Hotel Portofino,” which filmed six episodes. It was shown on the ITV platform in the UK, but he is making his way to America with the same show. It’ll come to PBS at some point in 2022.

8. He is Playing Rashid

We all know that Anne Rice, the late, great author, wrote “Interview with a Vampire,” and then it was turned into a stellar movie many years later. However, with the book being turned into a television series, fans are curious. This is an actor who will take on the role of Rashid, a famous character from the book, and those who have read it are so excited to see him take on this role.

9. He is Coming to AMC

While many details of the show are being kept widely private, this is one thing we know – it’s being aired on AMC. And, we know it’s going to air sometime in 2022. The series has faced some shakeups in the past, but it’s ready to come to television, and fans are ready to watch.

10. There are 7 Episodes

Rumor has it that there will be a series of seven episodes in the first season. There were some reports it might be eight episodes, but seven does seem to be the number that fans keep hearing the most. We cannot guarantee anything, but we can tell you it’s definitely seven with a potential for a bonus eighth.

Tiffany Raiford
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

