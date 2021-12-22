Meet The Cast Of “How I Met Your Father”

How I Met Your Father, the much-anticipated sequel to How I Met Your Mother, is set to air on Hulu early next year. The plot pretty much follows the same format as its predecessor: the protagonist regales her uninterested children with stories about how she met their father, drawn out over a series of events that, if TV execs permit, will span multiple seasons. The original creators of the show, Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, are no longer expected to write the sequel, although they have been tapped to executive-produce the series. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are running the show. The official synopsis, according to The Sun, goes as follows: “In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.” With How I Met Your Father just a few weeks away before the premiere, let’s meet the main cast of the new series.
Hilary Duff
An actor that doesn’t require much introduction, Hilary Duff stars in the show, playing the main protagonist, Sophie. Based on the teaser for the show, Hilary Duff appears to play the female counterpart of the original star of How I Met Your Mother, Ted Mosby (played by Josh Radnor). Duff is a household name, having started her career as a teen idol and starring in the Lizzie McGuire series and film. She also appeared in major blockbuster films such as Cheaper by The Dozen and Cheaper by The Dozen 2, as well as a few comedies, like Material Girls, Beauty & The Briefcase, and She Wants Me. She also made appearances in a few adult sitcoms, so starring in her own shouldn’t be too much of an issue. She had guest roles in Community, Two And a Half Men, and Raising Hope. Duff’s last role was in The Haunting of Sharon Tate, a horror biopic depicting the life and murder of Sharon Tate. Duff plays the role of the late actress. An accomplished singer, Hilary Duff has also released a number of albums over the past years, her latest being Breathe In, Breathe Out in 2015.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Duff discussed the show and the possibility that her show will be linked to the original How I Met Your Mother. She even teased about potential character crossovers. Does this mean we get to see Barney Stinson again? “I don’t want to give it all away and the script is definitely being changed a little bit,” Duff said. “But it does tie in and, you know, hopefully, we’ll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast.” Duff added that there’s a mystery element to how the sitcom will unfold, with her being cast alongside three male actors, one of whom will be the “father.” “There’s great characters and I’m going to get to have another on-set family, another TV family,” Duff said. “There’s so much opportunity for love stories with this show because it’s Sophie and then, three dudes. So it’s going down that whole rabbit hole of like, well, which one was the father? And you get to like go through all of Sophie’s young experience of finding love and dating and what that’s like in the modern world.”
Chris Lowell
Chris Lowell has made his mark on TV, having appeared in acclaimed TV shows like Veronica Mars and Private Practice. Lowell also played a lead role in GLOW, co-starring Alison Brie. The actor appeared in three Oscar-nominated movies, Up In The Air, The Help, and Promising Young Woman. Most recently, he portrayed a character in the comedy Breaking News In Yuba County, starring Allison Janney, Awkwafina, and Mila Kunis. In How I Met Your Father, Lowell will portray Jesse, and while there isn’t a lot of information about his character, we can assume he’s going to be one of the guys we’d suspect to be the future father.
Francia Raisa
Francia Raisa is a relative newcomer, having just a few projects under her filmography. Her last film was in 2018, titled Beyond Paradise. She’s been incredibly busy working on TV, however, having worked on shows like Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Life-Size 2. To those obsessed with celebrity news, Francia Raisa is perhaps best known for having donated one of her kidneys to her best friend, pop superstar Selena Gomez. She talked about her experience on Twitter, writing: “If you’ve been following me for a while, you know that I’ve kept my kidney donation process pretty private. However, I think I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident in speaking about my experience, and using my platform to raise awareness for the various kidney diseases that affect our population.”
Suraj Sharma
Suraj Sharma is best known for his starring role in Life of Pi, a movie that catapulted him to worldwide fame. Sharma is going to be dipping his toes in a totally different genre, comedy, as he gets cast as one of the lead characters in How I Met Your Father. The Indian actor has also appeared in movies like Happy Death Day 2U, The Illegal, and the upcoming film Wedding Season.
Kim Cattrall
Just like Bob Saget voiced the future Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother, Kim Cattrall is set to portray the future Sophie in How I Met Your Father. It’s not yet clear whether Cattrall will only be lending her voice or if she’d be appearing on screen, but the trailer Hulu dropped of the upcoming series shows her at the beginning. Cattrall, of course, is most popularly known for her role in Sex and the City. Cattrall infamously skipped appearing in the latest Sex and the City installment, And Just Like That.
Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Josh Peck
Other actors expected to appear in the series include Tom Ainsley, who played a role in The Royals, Tien Tran, who appeared on Space Force, and former Drake & Josh actor Josh Peck, who is going to show up in a recurring role.