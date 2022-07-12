“My Big Fat Greek Wedding” Turns 20 In 2022

This year, My Big Fat Greek Wedding turns 20. The movie was a smash hit when it was released in 2002, and it’s still one of the most popular romantic comedies of all time. In 2022, My Big Fat Greek Wedding will be celebrating its 20th anniversary, and there’s no doubt that it will be rewatched by thousands of people around the world. For those who need their memories freshened, the story of My Big Fat Greek Wedding is briefly summarized as follows: My Big Fat Greek Wedding is about a young Greek woman named Toula (played by Nia Vardalos) who falls in love with a non-Greek man named Ian (played by John Corbett). Despite the objections of her family, Toula and Ian get married. The movie earned positive reviews during its release. Decent Films‘ Seven D. Greydanus wrote a generous appraisal of the movie, saying: “Yet what it lacks in depth, it makes up in breadth of appeal, wholesome humor, and affectionate celebration of tight-knit extended families, with all the tradition and history and turbulence that goes with them. Endearing eccentricities, such as Toula’s father’s improvisational Greek etymologies of words like “kimono” and his reliance on Windex for a range of external-use medicinal purposes, help humanize the characters.”
A review on DVDJournal wrote: My Big Fat Greek Wedding never tries to be more than a fun, funny romantic comedy about an ugly (or perhaps “dowdy” is a better word) duckling who blossoms and finds her swan. It just so happens that this particular duckling is surrounded by a flock of raucous, effusive Greek relatives, while the swan comes from an uptight, white-bread family of the first order. The movie is a hilarious and heartwarming look at the struggles and joys of intercultural marriage. So why is My Big Fat Greek Wedding deserving of a rewatch on its 20th anniversary? Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why this movie is just as good as it first premiered 20 years ago.
Its portrayal of intercultural marriage
One of the things that My Big Fat Greek Wedding does so well is portray the challenges of intercultural marriage in a relatable and humorous way. In the movie, Toula’s family is very traditional and they’re not sure if Ian is good enough for her. They also worry that he’ll never be able to fully understand or appreciate Greek culture. However, over the course of the movie, Ian does learn to love and appreciate Greek culture, and he even starts to speak Greek. My Big Fat Greek Wedding is a great example of how intercultural marriages can be successful if both sides are willing to learn about and understand each other’s cultures.
It’s a feel-good movie
My Big Fat Greek Wedding is the perfect feel-good movie. It’s funny, sweet, and full of lovable characters. No matter how many times you watch it, My Big Fat Greek Wedding will always leave you feeling happy and content. If you’re looking for a movie to watch that will make you laugh and feel good about life, My Big Fat Greek Wedding is a perfect choice.
It has a great cast
My Big Fat Greek Wedding features an amazing cast of both well-known and up-and-coming actors. Nia Vardalos delivers a hilarious and touching performance as Toula, while John Corbett is perfectly cast as Ian. The supporting cast is also fantastic, including Andrea Martin as Toula’s mother and Michael Constantine as Toula’s father. Everyone in the cast brings something special to the movie, and they all work together perfectly.
The writing is excellent
My Big Fat Greek Wedding was written by Nia Vardalos, who also stars in the movie. Vardalos did an amazing job of writing a funny and relatable script that captures the challenges and joys of intercultural marriage. The movie is full of hilarious one-liners and memorable scenes, all of which are perfectly executed by the cast.
It’s an Academy-Award-nominated movie
My Big Fat Greek Wedding was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 75th Academy Awards, and it’s easy to see why. The movie is a masterfully written romantic comedy that deserves to be celebrated on its 20th anniversary. If you haven’t seen My Big Fat Greek Wedding, or if you haven’t seen it in a while, make sure to add it to your watch list. It’s a timeless classic that you’ll enjoy watching again and again.
It’s produced by Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
My Big Fat Greek Wedding is produced by none other than Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. If you’re a fan of either of these Hollywood heavyweights, then you’ll definitely want to check out My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Not only is the movie a great rom-com, but it’s also a chance to see two of Hollywood’s biggest stars working together behind the scenes.
It’s positively reviewed
My Big Fat Greek Wedding has been positively reviewed by both critics and audiences alike. It currently holds a 92% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 73% audience score. Critics praised the movie for its humor, heart, and positive portrayal of intercultural marriage. My Big Fat Greek Wedding is definitely a feel-good movie that’s worth watching on its 20th anniversary.
It’s still relevant today
Even though My Big Fat Greek Wedding was released 20 years ago, it’s still just as relevant today as it was then. In a time when the world is becoming more and more divided, My Big Fat Greek Wedding is a reminder that we can all find common ground if we’re willing to learn about and understand each other. It’s a feel-good movie that will make you laugh, cry, and think, and it’s definitely worth a rewatch on its 20th anniversary.
So there you have it. These are just a few of the reasons why My Big Fat Greek Wedding is still worth watching 20 years after its release. If you’re looking for a feel-good movie that will make you laugh and warm your heart, be sure to check out My Big Fat Greek Wedding on its 20th anniversary.